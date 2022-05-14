natsuno-kanata ver0.6.16 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.16 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Cooking utensil items have been discontinued.

In addition, recipes for cooking items have been changed.

(Cookware items already in the user's possession will be converted to "dry bread" when loaded.)

[Added functions]

A confirmation dialog box is now displayed when discarding items in the "Storage Shelf".

When the "Storage Shelf" is full, items obtained can be temporarily checked by clicking the "Luggage" button.

[Specification change].

When selecting "Next Objective" in the "Story" screen, the details of the episode progression conditions are now displayed.

The "Drop items" were set for each search location and each room.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a problem in which the size of the input candidate window was sometimes incorrect.

Fixed a problem in which the "Next" button was displayed in the luggage window when the number of items possessed was 10.

Fixed a problem in which the text of obstacles that cause enemy combat was displayed even when the setting was set so that enemies do not appear.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.

The rate of occurrence of obstacles has been adjusted.

The amount of recovery of ingredients and cooking items was adjusted.

Dialog design was adjusted.