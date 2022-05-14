Update 2022 05 14

Share · View all patches · Build 8739988 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello! I have released a new update! And here's what's in it:

On Windows, it's now possible to use the Vulkan API. Also, when starting the game (via the steam page), you can choose which API to use. Choose from: DIrectX 12 (default), DirectX 11 and Vulkan.

A video has appeared in the main menu! But only on Linux... Why is that? I do not know. On Windows, everything works in the editor, but after compilation it no longer works. Maybe an engine bug, I don't know. But I will definitely fix it.

Fixed some bugs.

Saves from previous versions of the game may not be available for the current one, or higher! This is due to the fact that some things were not saved before, and it is impossible to boot normally.

Future updates will focus on fixing known issues, adding support for gamepad controls, Steam Cloud, Steam Remote Play.

For the distant future, it is planned to add some mobile graphics APIs for weaker PCs, but after the release of the mobile version.

Thanks to all! And good luck!