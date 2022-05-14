 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Каролина update for 14 May 2022

Update 2022 05 14

Share · View all patches · Build 8739988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I have released a new update! And here's what's in it:

  • On Windows, it's now possible to use the Vulkan API. Also, when starting the game (via the steam page), you can choose which API to use. Choose from: DIrectX 12 (default), DirectX 11 and Vulkan.
  • A video has appeared in the main menu! But only on Linux... Why is that? I do not know. On Windows, everything works in the editor, but after compilation it no longer works. Maybe an engine bug, I don't know. But I will definitely fix it.
  • Fixed some bugs.
  • Saves from previous versions of the game may not be available for the current one, or higher! This is due to the fact that some things were not saved before, and it is impossible to boot normally.

Future updates will focus on fixing known issues, adding support for gamepad controls, Steam Cloud, Steam Remote Play.

For the distant future, it is planned to add some mobile graphics APIs for weaker PCs, but after the release of the mobile version.

Thanks to all! And good luck!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1874381
  • Loading history…
Depot 1874382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.