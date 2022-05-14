Mython Island 1.0 Patch Fixes

Hello everyone! Visionstead Studio here. First off I wanted to say thank you for all of the recent support of the game. I've applied an update this morning to compress the game down further back to 4 GB. If you download the update it will apply this and save you some storage space.

I've also fixed issues related to certain audio sounds and a few different instances of battle animations that were giving people some trouble.

I again want to say thank you for the support of this game, please look out for future updates from Visionstead Studio. If you wish to be part of the community I have a Discord server setup below. Feel free to stop by with any questions or just to say hi!



Come join the community!

Otherwise for future updates please follow Twitter.