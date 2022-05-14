Northern Lights 0.7.1 Patch Notes. Achievements, Controller Support and more!

Hello everyone!
We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!
Whats new?
With with this patch, we also added a bunch of long awaited features to the game:
- Added first batch of Steam Achievements
- Added Partial Controller Support to game (will improve into full support in the future)
- Added custom difficulty mode with various difficulty settings
- Added inventory sort feature as per user feedback
- Added ability to store firewood in stick holder
What we fixed?
- Improvements to farmstead location exteriors
- Improvements to lighter decay
- Improvements to stove mechanics
- Improvements to sanity system
- Improvements to game stability
- Improvements to warmth mechanics
- Fixed issue causing some clothing recipes to not unlock upon relevant pelt
- Fixed issue causing pickupables to sometimes break after load game
- Fixed issue causing UI controls to break when assigning their keys to gameplay controls
- Fixed issue causing character to sometimes fall under map when game is out of focus while loading
- Fixed issue causing some first-person items to cast shadows
- Fixed issue causing graphics glitches when starting fire with stone clicking
- Fixed issue causing cooking to not work in scene spots
- Fixed issue causing beds to disappear after loading saves
- Fixed issue causing doors to open after loading saves
Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update