Northern Lights 0.7.1 Patch Notes. Achievements, Controller Support and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8739837 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 14:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!

Whats new?

With with this patch, we also added a bunch of long awaited features to the game:

Added first batch of Steam Achievements

Added Partial Controller Support to game (will improve into full support in the future)

Added custom difficulty mode with various difficulty settings

Added inventory sort feature as per user feedback

Added ability to store firewood in stick holder

What we fixed?

Improvements to farmstead location exteriors

Improvements to lighter decay

Improvements to stove mechanics

Improvements to sanity system

Improvements to game stability

Improvements to warmth mechanics

Fixed issue causing some clothing recipes to not unlock upon relevant pelt

Fixed issue causing pickupables to sometimes break after load game

Fixed issue causing UI controls to break when assigning their keys to gameplay controls

Fixed issue causing character to sometimes fall under map when game is out of focus while loading

Fixed issue causing some first-person items to cast shadows

Fixed issue causing graphics glitches when starting fire with stone clicking

Fixed issue causing cooking to not work in scene spots

Fixed issue causing beds to disappear after loading saves

Fixed issue causing doors to open after loading saves

Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!

Happy playing!