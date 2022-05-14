 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 14 May 2022

Northern Lights 0.7.1 Patch Notes. Achievements, Controller Support and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8739837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!

Whats new?

With with this patch, we also added a bunch of long awaited features to the game:

  • Added first batch of Steam Achievements
  • Added Partial Controller Support to game (will improve into full support in the future)
  • Added custom difficulty mode with various difficulty settings
  • Added inventory sort feature as per user feedback
  • Added ability to store firewood in stick holder
What we fixed?
  • Improvements to farmstead location exteriors
  • Improvements to lighter decay
  • Improvements to stove mechanics
  • Improvements to sanity system
  • Improvements to game stability
  • Improvements to warmth mechanics
  • Fixed issue causing some clothing recipes to not unlock upon relevant pelt
  • Fixed issue causing pickupables to sometimes break after load game
  • Fixed issue causing UI controls to break when assigning their keys to gameplay controls
  • Fixed issue causing character to sometimes fall under map when game is out of focus while loading
  • Fixed issue causing some first-person items to cast shadows
  • Fixed issue causing graphics glitches when starting fire with stone clicking
  • Fixed issue causing cooking to not work in scene spots
  • Fixed issue causing beds to disappear after loading saves
  • Fixed issue causing doors to open after loading saves

Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!
Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

Northern Lights Base Content Depot 1090801
  • Loading history…
