Nomad 1.6.1b Released

Hello Survivors!

Looks like people overall are enjoying the Blood Moon update, but I got some feedback regarding the balance of zombies when the Blood Moon is active.

Blood Moons were originally designed to be end game content for people who are Level 10, full talents and full Legendary weapons and armour as well damage increase accessories. You are supposed to die and slowly progress getting Lost Souls so it makes your next Blood Moon more manageable.

But it seems many people are missing that point and are wanting to participate in Blood Moons with little or no gear. This is overall fine, there's no point adding fun events into the game if people can't play them without spending a bunch of time first.

This patch will aim to nerf the Blood Moon so it's more manageable but still needing gear to properly survive. The spawns of the zombies have been drastically reduced but keeping the same buffed health and movement speed.

I have also noticed quite a bit of lag when zombies are spawning within Blood Moons. This is because many people are using cars and the zombies are just spawning behind and not aggro'ing anything. Leaving the server with over 200 inactive zombies spread throughout the world. This patch aims to fix this by deleting all none aggro'd zombies every time new zombies spawn. Keeping the zombie count low but not interfering with them if they are aggro'd onto a player. This should also help a lot when surviving a Blood Moon.

Read below for the full changelog. It's nothing major, just a simple balance update for Blood Moons.

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Generators to delete when dropping the item on the floor

Fixed a bug with dead Zombie Brutes

Balance & Changes

Blood Moons will now happen every 7 days in game (or 7 hours) to help rotate the Blood Moon event better for each real life day.

Reduced the numbers of zombies that spawn at night outside of a Blood Moon to 1-2 zombies per hour per player (45% chance)

Reduced the number of zombies that spawn at night when a Blood Moon is active to 2-3 zombies per hour per player, down from 4-6 per player per player

Reduced the number of zombies that spawn at night when a Blood Moon is active to 1-2 zombies per every 30 minutes past the hour per player, down from 2-4 per player

Non aggro'd zombies spawned in a Blood Moon will now delete every time the next zombies spawn in the cycle

Expedited the delete rate time of zombies on sun rise

Expedited the spawn time of zombies during night or blood moon

Increased the sample position to 2m, up from 1m when looking for a location to spawn zombies

Changed the default GPUQueued frames to 1 frame. 2 Frames causes lower FPS on most gpu's in the Settings

Increased the damage of Tomahawk to 60, up from 50

All servers have not been wiped due to this update