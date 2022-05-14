Patch Notes - 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8739800 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Thank you so much for playing. ːsteamhappyː

It's update for bug fixes and balancing.

Balancing the following items.

Reduce the number of materials required for some crafting items.

Fixed the following bugs.

Modifying the Shooter rotation value.

The painkilling effect is in effect and when you recover, the shield disappears.

Some buildings collider bugs.

Multiple press of craft button in a short time results in multiple crafting rather than one.

Sometimes players and enemies move even when they die.

We checked the following bugs. We will update you as soon as possible.

Sometimes the player's motion stops when he's attacked.

After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full.

If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the Bug Reports section of the Steam discussion page.