 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Survirus update for 14 May 2022

Patch Notes - 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8739800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing. ːsteamhappyː
It's update for bug fixes and balancing.

Balancing the following items.

  • Reduce the number of materials required for some crafting items.

Fixed the following bugs.

  • Modifying the Shooter rotation value.
  • The painkilling effect is in effect and when you recover, the shield disappears.
  • Some buildings collider bugs.
  • Multiple press of craft button in a short time results in multiple crafting rather than one.
  • Sometimes players and enemies move even when they die.

We checked the following bugs. We will update you as soon as possible.

  • Sometimes the player's motion stops when he's attacked.
  • After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full.

If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the Bug Reports section of the Steam discussion page.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.