Patch Notes - 1.0.1

Thank you so much for playing. ːsteamhappyː
It's update for bug fixes and balancing.
Balancing the following items.
- Reduce the number of materials required for some crafting items.
Fixed the following bugs.
- Modifying the Shooter rotation value.
- The painkilling effect is in effect and when you recover, the shield disappears.
- Some buildings collider bugs.
- Multiple press of craft button in a short time results in multiple crafting rather than one.
- Sometimes players and enemies move even when they die.
We checked the following bugs. We will update you as soon as possible.
- Sometimes the player's motion stops when he's attacked.
- After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full.
If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the Bug Reports section of the Steam discussion page.
