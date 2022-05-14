Update 1.1.9

A small but important update this week, which fixes a few bugs and adds some nice Quality of Life functionality to the game. As always, please do report bugs and crashes on the Discord or on the Steam discussions boards. Changelog follows:
1.1.9 Changelog
ADD: New Unit: L3 Lf (Trailer)
ADD: New Skill: "Unsticky Situation": improves unjam chance, available to all crewmen, replaces unjam bonus previous given by "Mechanic" and "Gun Maintenance"
ADD: New Skill: "Reverse!": increases chance of a successful reverse move action
ADD: 8x8 and 16x16 font files for REXPaint to /src folder - these are the base font files that can be used by REXPaint; the game uses an extended set with additional gylphs
ADD: Unit Gallery now includes a command to display a list of campaigns where a given unit type appears
ADD: Option to join a campaign that has already started when continuing into a new campaign
CNG: Movement chance increased by 30% (before fatigue effects) if Driver is CE
CNG: In Shooting Phase when cursor is not over a map hex, info on a currently targeted unit will be displayed in the unit info console
CNG: Key repeating now allowed in glossary, message log, unit gallery, and add skill menus
FIX: Small transports like Jeeps and Kubelwagons will no longer be spawned as trucks in Convoy Attack objectives
FIX: Battle of Luzon (Japan) had incorrect enemy air support data
FIX: Minor change to rarity factors for Sd. Kfz. 13
Changed files in this update