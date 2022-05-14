Update 1.1.9

A small but important update this week, which fixes a few bugs and adds some nice Quality of Life functionality to the game. As always, please do report bugs and crashes on the Discord or on the Steam discussions boards. Changelog follows:

1.1.9 Changelog

ADD: New Unit: L3 Lf (Trailer)

ADD: New Skill: "Unsticky Situation": improves unjam chance, available to all crewmen, replaces unjam bonus previous given by "Mechanic" and "Gun Maintenance"

ADD: New Skill: "Reverse!": increases chance of a successful reverse move action

ADD: 8x8 and 16x16 font files for REXPaint to /src folder - these are the base font files that can be used by REXPaint; the game uses an extended set with additional gylphs

ADD: Unit Gallery now includes a command to display a list of campaigns where a given unit type appears

ADD: Option to join a campaign that has already started when continuing into a new campaign

CNG: Movement chance increased by 30% (before fatigue effects) if Driver is CE

CNG: In Shooting Phase when cursor is not over a map hex, info on a currently targeted unit will be displayed in the unit info console

CNG: Key repeating now allowed in glossary, message log, unit gallery, and add skill menus

FIX: Small transports like Jeeps and Kubelwagons will no longer be spawned as trucks in Convoy Attack objectives

FIX: Battle of Luzon (Japan) had incorrect enemy air support data

FIX: Minor change to rarity factors for Sd. Kfz. 13