Update 17 - 50 Tracks!

Share · View all patches · Build 8739534 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 13:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey Spinners, welcome to Update 17

This turned into a way bigger patch than we had planned. As soon as we started tinkering with the editor it turned into a huge QOL update. No mouse controls for note placement yet, but there’s a ton of new fun features to mess with in the editor.

Huge thanks to everyone who helped out with testing this patch on the beta branch.

Mega thanks also to our community translators who do such a killer job. If there are any Japanese fans out there who want to contribute, just let us know in Discord.

Massive thanks also to our modding community for always pushing us to implement their cool features (customisable backgrounds, accuracy bar and so on). We love you.

**

FEATURES

**

Three new tracks!

We’ve picked three very weird and wonderful tracks for you this patch to bring our track total to 50 tracks!

The Kraken by Teminite - another of his pirate dubstep masterpieces, with one of the strangest and most addictive drops you’ll hear

by Teminite - another of his pirate dubstep masterpieces, with one of the strangest and most addictive drops you’ll hear No Limits by modus and Loudar - Spanish EDM artist modus brings his signature style of finely detailed production and rhythmic precision to SRXD

by modus and Loudar - Spanish EDM artist modus brings his signature style of finely detailed production and rhythmic precision to SRXD One Esk Nineteen by Praxis Axis - a dark, heavy-hitting 6 minute epic with samples of Balinese monkey chanting. This is like nothing you've heard before and makes for a very challenging and fun rhythm game level

Graphical overhaul

We have completely overhauled gameplay visuals. The game now runs entirely using a single camera, which should improve performance greatly

All notes are now rendered in 3D and have an updated look

The audio spectrum is now circular, and has been combined with the gates that the ship flies through

Track angle / ship distance / note speed has been slightly adjusted for balance

Background object / track collisions are now handled with a dithering shader. If you find any weird collisions that are broken please let us know

Beats have an updated effect

New scratch note look (colour flashing can be disabled in the accessibility menu)

Plus many more smaller things

Track turns

We have added 250 unique flight paths by hand to make the gameplay experience feel more alive

Some of these might be wack, please let us know if you find any that don't work

Track turns can be disabled in the accessibility options menu for that classic gameplay feel

All Easy levels (and some Normal levels) have been updated to be easier. We want this to be a difficulty that any rhythm game newbie can jump into and have fun with. Hopefully these changes will achieve that goal.

Taps have been added to Easy in simple streams

Scratches have been removed from Easy

Motion, note density and colour swapping have overall been lowered

The early Normal levels have been made slightly easier to ensure a clean transition between difficulties

Tutorials have been updated to align with this new design

New "Customise" tab in options menu

Players can now further customise their in game experience using the new “Customise” tab in the options menu, including:

Placement of the accuracy bar

Placement of the judgement text (“perfect” etc.)

Placement of the track time remaining bar

An alternate HUD layout (angled instead of rounded)

Distance of HUD elements to the track

Other features

Editor keys are now fully customisable (enable these with a toggle at the bottom of the keyboard mapping screen

An accuracy bar has been added to allow players to see how precisely they are hitting taps, beat and releases

A new accessibility menu custom colour “highlights” which allows players to change the colour of the elements on the side of the track and wheel

Bloom slider! Protect your eyes from overuse of bloom with our handy new bloom slider. Those with fancy monitors are encouraged to turn it up

Custom levels can now have custom backgrounds! (set these in the left panel when in the note editor). Mix and match a background and a colour palette from any of the 50 base game backgrounds to make some truly interesting and unique backgrounds

**

POLISH

**

Added the full sax solo to Believe (Hard). You Hard players deserve it.

Fixed some out of place notes in Arcana Engine (Hard / Expert)

DJ Hero Controller input has been deprecated

Improved design of contrasting notes (accessibility option)

All scrolling windows / dropdowns now work properly with scroll wheels (no more slow scrolling)

Added feedback for spin notes (particle burst coming out of the wheel portals)

Improved hold note behaviour when charting

Note tails are generated closer to the hold note start

Pressing 4 a bunch of times will extend the tail note

Pressing Alt + 4 will extend the tail out by 1 beat (or create a longer hold note to begin with)

When placing new holds in the middle of existing holds, the auto generated tail (to the left) is now a single tick behind

Hold note tails will no longer erase other notes when auto generated, they will just be made slightly shorter by default

Spins now fade slightly at the end of their tail for clarity when followed by another spin

All Editor notes are now a few pixels fatter (which should help with charters working in higher resolutions)

Release notes have their own look, and are thus clearer in the editor timeline

Wider note tails (spin, scratch enders) are wider and can no longer be pointlessly moved around

Hold note tail motion is now visible in the timeline

When switching between note editor and clip info editor, the current time will match

Editor hotkey list has been cleaned up, with spacing added and common actions grouped

Editor hotkey list has been updated to include all hotkeys!

Editor hotkeys will now update themselves when you update your bindings

Editor tabs (chart info, hotkeys) now open and close independently

New hotkey! Use O and Alt + O when a group of notes is selected to remove the beats only or remove the notes only from the selection

Placing notes no longer erases beats (and vice versa)

Placing new notes on existing notes will erase the existing note

Placing two match notes will now mirror and colour swap allowing quick creation of match note stacks

More note stacks now show up as errors (including match note / tap stacks of the same colour)

Clip info editor and note editor layouts have been cleaned up to look a little nicer

Editor controls and functions have been cleaned up

All note tails (releases, and hold notes) are now cycled through in one direction, beat releases and hold releases now change type when moving in the same direction

Alt is now exclusively used for “large movements” (now Ctrl + Alt + move does 1 beat movements)

Ctrl + left / right no longer cycles through note types, it cycles note tail types instead of Alt (as this made no sense) - this means you can select large groups of hold notes or beat notes with tails and change them all at once to release / regular note tails without butchering the start notes, which is pretty neat

Alt + left / right now does a large movement left / right (this was previously Shift which made no sense)

**

BUGS

**

Fixed a bug where low quality backgrounds could clip through the track

Fixed a bug where cleared tap notes could be snapped to multiple times

Fixed a bug where short spins would not align to the next note

Fixed a bug where replacing a beat hold start with another beat would cause a broken note

Fixed a bug where Switch Pro glyphs were invisible in the tutorial

Fixed a bug where very short hold notes with releases could trigger the release before the hold was even pressed

See you next update.