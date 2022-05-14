 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Legends of Ellaria update for 14 May 2022

Steam Workshop is available

Share · View all patches · Build 8739158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hallo Ellarians,

We've just integrated Steam Workshop to Legends of Ellaria. This means that you can now subscribe to mods created by the community or upload your own mods through Legends of Ellaria's modding tools.

To play mods from the Steam Workshop, click the Subscribe button on a mod you would like to try, and then run Legends of Ellaria.

To upload mods that you created, start the Workshop manager utility of Legends of Ellaria's modding tools, you can then click the "Create" or "Update" button for each mod.
Check out our new tutorial about how to publish your mod to Steam Workshop.

We've also uploaded the More Money mod that adds a random amount of money to your kingdom once a day. We will continue to update the Steam Workshop with some new mods in the next few weeks.

In the meanwhile, please write any suggestions about modding. We're available for any question in our discord channel.

In today's version 1.0.1.24 (14/05/22) we changed the following:

  • Added "Loaded Mods" list menu to Legends of Ellaria main menu.
  • Integrated Steam Workshop to Legends of Ellaria.
  • Fixed some mods related issues.
  • Fixed some music related issues.

Changed files in this update

Legends of Ellaria Content Depot 621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.