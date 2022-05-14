Steam Workshop is available

Hallo Ellarians,

We've just integrated Steam Workshop to Legends of Ellaria. This means that you can now subscribe to mods created by the community or upload your own mods through Legends of Ellaria's modding tools.

To play mods from the Steam Workshop, click the Subscribe button on a mod you would like to try, and then run Legends of Ellaria.

To upload mods that you created, start the Workshop manager utility of Legends of Ellaria's modding tools, you can then click the "Create" or "Update" button for each mod.

Check out our new tutorial about how to publish your mod to Steam Workshop.

We've also uploaded the More Money mod that adds a random amount of money to your kingdom once a day. We will continue to update the Steam Workshop with some new mods in the next few weeks.

In the meanwhile, please write any suggestions about modding. We're available for any question in our discord channel.

In today's version 1.0.1.24 (14/05/22) we changed the following: