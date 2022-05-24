Ver.1.03 Patch Notes - 2022/5/23

This update contains the following fixes/adjustments:
Fixes and adjustments
■ Added new obtainable skills to certain classes
- Warrior
Club Mastery
Spear Mastery
- Ranger
Axe Mastery
Sword Mastery
■ Adjustments have been made to the skills below:
- Kick
Required Stamina
Old: 2
New: 4
Impact
Old: 28
New: 36
- Poison Arrow
Required Stamina
Old: Normal Attack cost +0
New: Normal Attack cost +2
Damage Ration Per Turn
Old: 30%+5%/Enhanced (Max 40%)
New: 35%+10%/Enhanced (Max 55%)
- Fire Cleave
Cooldown
Old: 4
New: 1
- Shoot Down
Required Stamina
Old: Normal Attack cost +0
New: Normal Attack cost +4
Hit Offset
Old: +0%
New: +20%
Damage Ratio
Old: 200%+25%/Enhanced (Max 250%)
New: 230%+25%/Enhanced (Max 280%)
- Call Wolf/Call Bear/Call Bat
Required Stamina
Old: 1
New: 4
Number of Idle Turns
Old: 4
New: 5
- Eagle Eye
Improved Hit Rate
Old: 4+4/Enhanced (Max 16)
New: 6+6/Enhanced (Max 24)
■ Adjusted max EXP obtainable per battle
Old: 999
New: 1999
■ Adjusted EXP compensation for lower levels, making it easier to reach level 8
■ Added guide displays
■ Fixed issue where skipping the ending prevents the "Fruition" achievement from unlocking
■ Improved certain Japanese translations
