Potato Flowers in Full Bloom update for 24 May 2022

Ver.1.03 Patch Notes - 2022/5/23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes/adjustments:

Fixes and adjustments

■ Added new obtainable skills to certain classes

  • Warrior
    　Club Mastery
    　Spear Mastery
  • Ranger
    　Axe Mastery
    　Sword Mastery

■ Adjustments have been made to the skills below:

  • Kick
    　Required Stamina
    　　Old: 2
    　　New: 4
    　Impact
    　　Old: 28
    　　New: 36
  • Poison Arrow
    　Required Stamina
    　　Old: Normal Attack cost +0
    　　New: Normal Attack cost +2
    　Damage Ration Per Turn
    　　Old: 30%+5%/Enhanced (Max 40%)
    　　New: 35%+10%/Enhanced (Max 55%)
  • Fire Cleave
    　Cooldown
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 1
  • Shoot Down
    　Required Stamina
    　　Old: Normal Attack cost +0
    　　New: Normal Attack cost +4
    　Hit Offset
    　　Old: +0%
    　　New: +20%
    　Damage Ratio
    　　Old: 200%+25%/Enhanced (Max 250%)
    　　New: 230%+25%/Enhanced (Max 280%)
  • Call Wolf/Call Bear/Call Bat
    　Required Stamina
    　　Old: 1
    　　New: 4
    　Number of Idle Turns
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 5
  • Eagle Eye
    　Improved Hit Rate
    　　Old: 4+4/Enhanced (Max 16)
    　　New: 6+6/Enhanced (Max 24)

■ Adjusted max EXP obtainable per battle
　　Old: 999
　　New: 1999
■ Adjusted EXP compensation for lower levels, making it easier to reach level 8
■ Added guide displays
■ Fixed issue where skipping the ending prevents the "Fruition" achievement from unlocking
■ Improved certain Japanese translations

