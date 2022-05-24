Ver.1.03 Patch Notes - 2022/5/23

Share · View all patches · Build 8738726 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 03:06:10 UTC by Wendy

This update contains the following fixes/adjustments:

Fixes and adjustments

■ Added new obtainable skills to certain classes

Warrior

Club Mastery

Spear Mastery

Axe Mastery

Sword Mastery

■ Adjustments have been made to the skills below:

Kick

Required Stamina

Old: 2

New: 4

Impact

Old: 28

New: 36

Required Stamina

Old: Normal Attack cost +0

New: Normal Attack cost +2

Damage Ration Per Turn

Old: 30%+5%/Enhanced (Max 40%)

New: 35%+10%/Enhanced (Max 55%)

Cooldown

Old: 4

New: 1

Required Stamina

Old: Normal Attack cost +0

New: Normal Attack cost +4

Hit Offset

Old: +0%

New: +20%

Damage Ratio

Old: 200%+25%/Enhanced (Max 250%)

New: 230%+25%/Enhanced (Max 280%)

Required Stamina

Old: 1

New: 4

Number of Idle Turns

Old: 4

New: 5

Improved Hit Rate

Old: 4+4/Enhanced (Max 16)

New: 6+6/Enhanced (Max 24)

■ Adjusted max EXP obtainable per battle

Old: 999

New: 1999

■ Adjusted EXP compensation for lower levels, making it easier to reach level 8

■ Added guide displays

■ Fixed issue where skipping the ending prevents the "Fruition" achievement from unlocking

■ Improved certain Japanese translations