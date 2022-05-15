1 hour left!

With the Orb getting overwhelmed in the Waiting Room, the group called Multigroup is preparing to do something to destroy reality, and it's up to you guys to save it, but with a lack of weapons provided, there's zero chance that's happening.

"The Finale" marks the end of development of Scuffy Game, and I want to take a moment to thank all of you for playing this game. This game wasn't suppose to blow up as it has during it's initial release. You guys mean the world to me (literally) even tho this game is a meme game. The event might take place somewhere around May, so stay tuned for updates.

Play with random people, or friends to try and take down the Multigroup before they gain control of the Orb. "The Finale" event will tone down the player count to avoid server lag and/or crash. The player count will go from 30 to 16 players. I will test this with people to see if 16 players is acceptable for this event. Stay tuned for that.

The event playlist should be available around 3:55-4PM-ish ET, so fully close out Steam and reopen it to see if the game has an update.

What To Do Before "The Finale" Takes Place

Since there will be a downtime for a couple of days, get as much achievements as possible.

Win a match at least lol.

To end Scuffy Game's development in style, we will start an event in our discord server so you guys can talk to us if you want to. This will take place hours before the event starts, so if you want to attend both events with us, join our discord server.

With the final Scuffy Game's updates in sight, it's time to prepare for "The Finale."

Thanks for your support

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team