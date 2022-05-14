V. Update 1.0.6

well version 1.0.5, you had a good run... BUT GET OUT OF THE WAY IT'S TIME FOR RAT UPDATE!!! LET'S GOOOOOOO!!! YES YES YES!!!

Tweaks

Marbles the Rat now has more dynamic movement

Marbles the Rat now constantly moves and no longer randomly stops chasing enemies or the player.

Marbles the Rat now attacks slightly quicker than before.

Made 'Rosie' a proper stationary enemy.

Made items in Brutal mode have varied prices like they are in Standard mode, they should overall be cheaper throughout the run.

Made the item "IV Bag" Give +1 Heart.

Made 'Dead Butterfly' a Bullet Speed down.

Fixes

Fixed the Rat buddy not being able to attack stationary enemies.

Fixed piercing bullets not destroying bubbling blood bullets spawned from 'Junksters'

Fixed improper level generation in world 2 (Pertaining to only hard levels)

Fixed panties not having a blue outline when fully charged like the rest of the temporary stat boost active items.

Removed Chester BoGreen.

Yeah this update started out as just me getting ready for a more sizeable update but then oopsie! Found a huge exploit/glitch on accident after trying to find it hours ago and assuming the person who reported it just had some weird, unrepeatable malfunction, wowza! Anyways yeah, new update with some fixes, hope ya like, and another update that isn't as rushed will come yer way soon enough!

-Levi Ramirez