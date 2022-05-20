 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dread X Collection 5 update for 20 May 2022

The Outpost 3000 is Open for Business!

Share · View all patches · Build 8738019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy there, Space Explorers, we're proud to announce to Grand Opening of Outpost 3000!

What is Outpost 3000, you ask? Well it's a wonderful place with beaming, luminescent halls that are filled to the brim with whacky attractions, games, and prizes for you to grab! Speaking of prizes, the kind folks here the Outpost have tucked away presents that we've prepared for you within!

-- Listen closely! Don't let the boss upstairs find out that I mentioned this, but I've been told by reliable sources that [i]each present might have a game in of itself![/i] --

_

So, have yourself a great time at our establishment!

_

Pick up the Fifth Collection Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1899810/Dread_X_Collection_5/

Social Links:
DreadXP [url=https://linktr.ee/dreadxpgames]Linktree
[/url]

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link