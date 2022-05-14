Keep the Keep v1.17.0 is out: Story Advances, QoL Improvements!

Greetings, fellow Keepers!

This Friday we bring you a multitude of goodies:

1. Story Progress!

Keylin's story, which started last time, advances forward to explore the new lands, overcome various challenges and meet some new people as well. While we have made a little bit of a retcon on mission "Cannonfrontation" to make the plot fit better, generally the character relations get more deep and complex, different political opinions are being spoken out, parleys and battles are happening and we are sure you're gonna like it a lot!

2. Campaign Fog of War

While it was cool to see the whole map, it's about time to spice things up a fair bit. From now on, only the unlocked area of the campaign shall be shown while the rest will linger somewhere in uncharted territories, hidden behind the famous fog of war. A bit cliched, perhaps, but also more authentic. We gotta keep some secrets from our dear players till the time is ripe, after all.

3. Quality of Life enhancements

There is a bunch of cool little things we introduced to make your life easier:

It's now possible to skip Dialogue branches if you have seen them before (there is a button for that now)

There is a new graphical option "Depth of Field" that is enabled by default - however, disabling it might help with performance issues we've be hearing out

Campaign Players will have static colours from now on, but this colour-coding is also very convenient. Now you'd know that Red is the colour of our brave protagonist, Brown is the colour of his teacher, etc.

Also, let's slip out a little secret: we are about to release Keep the Keep for Linux!

While it's not the easiest of tasks, our fans have enabled us to deliver our game to that platform as well.

Three cheers for them!

Stay tuned and... Keep the Keep!

Nebulate.me