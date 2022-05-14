Patch notes for v0.35

Hi there! This weeks have been more focused on trying to solve the no-hit bug. There's lots of changes here and there, but I'm not sure yet if the no hit bug was solved or not (it's a "collider out of sync" Unity bug, still researching into it).

As always, there's lots of little changes I forgot to take note because all days are chaotic and different. But you may notice some changes on:

-The first boss got a little more love. I'm still wondering if I should add a charge attack or if everything is good right now.

-Changed Bakeneko's appearance small step but, will there will be more of her later.

-Increased resolution of cabin's mirror

-Lil things here and there

If for some reason you see any issue, or have any funny ideas, suggestion, or just want to chat, please hit me here on Steam or on our discord at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!