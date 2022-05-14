 Skip to content

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 14 May 2022

Patch notes for v0.35

Hi there! This weeks have been more focused on trying to solve the no-hit bug. There's lots of changes here and there, but I'm not sure yet if the no hit bug was solved or not (it's a "collider out of sync" Unity bug, still researching into it).
As always, there's lots of little changes I forgot to take note because all days are chaotic and different. But you may notice some changes on:
-The first boss got a little more love. I'm still wondering if I should add a charge attack or if everything is good right now.
-Changed Bakeneko's appearance small step but, will there will be more of her later.
-Increased resolution of cabin's mirror
-Lil things here and there

