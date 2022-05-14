Update 0.1.8.0 - Maglevs Overhaul, Auto-Explore, Rebuilder Drones, and more!

Update 0.1.8.0 is here! Several new features and quality of life changes are included.

Note - This will alter older save files, and you may initially encounter traffic jams on tubes using the old Maglev system. See the Floodfill Tubes section for more info.

Maglevs Overhaul

The maglev system has been overhauled. Endpoints now flag/reserve the goods in tubes which they want, which allows smarter looping, more efficient combining of complex requests, and adds shortest-path routing for goods. When you have a producer/warehouse/etc selected, all goods they have flagged are highlighted by glowing green. Incoming cargo units for the current selection also glow green. Whenever a jam occurs or a good has nothing flagging it for use, the goods in question glow red, easily visible to the user. It will also throw a notification when this happens. Selected tubes now have UI which allows you to carefully delete or stash goods within that tube, as well as see where each good is going, as well as which goods are in error.

Floodfill Tubes

The floodfill option no longer is compatible with the overhauled maglev system. To retain this ability, there is a new tube type, the Floodfill Tube, however, it does not participate in the new flagging system, and it can't be linked with normal maglevs.

Saves: The removal of the floodfill option may affect old save files. Old saves may open with hundreds of goods marked red in error as a result. This can easily be fixed by upgrading these old tubes into Floodfill Tubes.

Auto-Explore

There's a new early game technology which gives explorer units an auto-explore mode. This mode, when enabled, makes the explorer unit explore a large region around any destination you give it.

Rebuilder Drone

There's a new air unit, the Rebuilder Drone, built at the hangar, which automatically searches for wreckage and rebuilds it into whatever they used to be. Structures which now leave behind wreckage now include all tube types, all powerline types, and wind turbines. This drone is very useful to automatically counteract scavengers constantly breaking apart your factory.

Radar and Enemy Detection

There is a new early game structure, the Radar, designed to detect enemies. Any enemies within the Radar's vast range will show up in the zoomed-out view, and the radar will also send you a notification when an enemy first enters its range. The radar can also locate enemies even in unexplored regions.

Scout Dirigible

There is a new air unit, the Scout Dirigible, with two purposes. One, it has a huge visual range, so it can explore vast swaths of land late-game when you need to locate that one resource you're having trouble finding. Two, it also detects enemies and places them on the zoomed-out view, so it can function as a mobile radar platform. It can patrol like a combat unit for this purpose.

UI Scaling and Other UI Changes

You can now scale the UI up (for 4K+ monitors) or down (for very old, very small monitors).

You can now set the seed of a new game (if you use Custom Difficulty), and you can find your old seeds in the Save/Load menu.

Friendly and Neutral units show up in the zoomed-out view by default.

You can now return units in the Vehicle Tracker.

You can now now turn structures on/off or set high/low priority power in the Structure Tracker.

Mining units glow green when you select a mining dropoff location, allowing you to see how far away your mining units are from their dropoff.

You can set filters of things you haven't researched now.

And Much More

Many more smaller tweaks, bug fixes, performance improvements, and the like.

Full Patch Notes

Gameplay