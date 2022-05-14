Update 0.1.8.0 - Maglevs Overhaul, Auto-Explore, Rebuilder Drones, and more!

Update 0.1.8.0 is here! Several new features and quality of life changes are included.
Note - This will alter older save files, and you may initially encounter traffic jams on tubes using the old Maglev system. See the Floodfill Tubes section for more info.
Maglevs Overhaul
The maglev system has been overhauled. Endpoints now flag/reserve the goods in tubes which they want, which allows smarter looping, more efficient combining of complex requests, and adds shortest-path routing for goods. When you have a producer/warehouse/etc selected, all goods they have flagged are highlighted by glowing green. Incoming cargo units for the current selection also glow green. Whenever a jam occurs or a good has nothing flagging it for use, the goods in question glow red, easily visible to the user. It will also throw a notification when this happens. Selected tubes now have UI which allows you to carefully delete or stash goods within that tube, as well as see where each good is going, as well as which goods are in error.
Floodfill Tubes
The floodfill option no longer is compatible with the overhauled maglev system. To retain this ability, there is a new tube type, the Floodfill Tube, however, it does not participate in the new flagging system, and it can't be linked with normal maglevs.
Saves: The removal of the floodfill option may affect old save files. Old saves may open with hundreds of goods marked red in error as a result. This can easily be fixed by upgrading these old tubes into Floodfill Tubes.
Auto-Explore
There's a new early game technology which gives explorer units an auto-explore mode. This mode, when enabled, makes the explorer unit explore a large region around any destination you give it.
Rebuilder Drone
There's a new air unit, the Rebuilder Drone, built at the hangar, which automatically searches for wreckage and rebuilds it into whatever they used to be. Structures which now leave behind wreckage now include all tube types, all powerline types, and wind turbines. This drone is very useful to automatically counteract scavengers constantly breaking apart your factory.
Radar and Enemy Detection
There is a new early game structure, the Radar, designed to detect enemies. Any enemies within the Radar's vast range will show up in the zoomed-out view, and the radar will also send you a notification when an enemy first enters its range. The radar can also locate enemies even in unexplored regions.
Scout Dirigible
There is a new air unit, the Scout Dirigible, with two purposes. One, it has a huge visual range, so it can explore vast swaths of land late-game when you need to locate that one resource you're having trouble finding. Two, it also detects enemies and places them on the zoomed-out view, so it can function as a mobile radar platform. It can patrol like a combat unit for this purpose.
UI Scaling and Other UI Changes
You can now scale the UI up (for 4K+ monitors) or down (for very old, very small monitors).
You can now set the seed of a new game (if you use Custom Difficulty), and you can find your old seeds in the Save/Load menu.
Friendly and Neutral units show up in the zoomed-out view by default.
You can now return units in the Vehicle Tracker.
You can now now turn structures on/off or set high/low priority power in the Structure Tracker.
Mining units glow green when you select a mining dropoff location, allowing you to see how far away your mining units are from their dropoff.
You can set filters of things you haven't researched now.
And Much More
Many more smaller tweaks, bug fixes, performance improvements, and the like.
Full Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Goods in tubes are now reserved by their final destination. Allows for much smarter routing of goods in tubes, and proper counting of resources amongs many-to-many sources to sinks. Goods now do shortest path routing and proper looping as well. Warehouses can also now pass-through unfitting goods onto storages further on.
- Floodfill Tube - The floodfill option on producers and research labs has been removed. Instead, there is a separate Floodfill tube instead (which is always researched and rentable). This now allow floodfilling across all possible structures, such as warehouses, upgraders, powerplants, etc. It can't be mixed with normal tubes via junctions.
- Rebuilder Drone - New unit which automatically detects if your factory has any destroyed structures (from storms, warfare, or scavengers), and will go ahead and replace everything destroyed. Only functions if you have enough of that structure stored to place (or can rent it).
- Auto-explore Region Mode - There is a new early game technology that, once researched, gives your exploration units a new mode which allows them to explore a large region around where ever you order them to go.
- Radar - New early game structure which sweeps a large area searching for enemies. Will send you a notification whenever it detects any new enemy, and will mark the enemy on your map as long as it's within your explored area. Can detect enemies in unexplored territory too.
- Scout Dirigible - New air unit designed for extremely fast mid-to-late game exploration aboveground. It also has short range radar too for marking enemies. Can also patrol like combat units do.
- Red Citadel faction starts with ability to immediately buy radar.
- Powerlines and wind turbines also leave behind rubble which can now be rebuilt, similar to tubes.
- Increased surveyor rover underground survey range.
- Consolidated difficulty options 'No Enemies' and 'Non-combat is Indestructible.' If you turn off enemies, your non-combat structures will automatically be indestructible as well.
- Ruins now get less frequent the further out you explore, and after a certain point, stop appearing altogether.
- Sorting Houses no longer store anything. They are pass-through structures only now, so they can't get filled with goods.
UI
- UI upscaling and downscaling for very large or very small screens.
- Friendly units show up on the zoomed out view. Enemy units, once detected with Radar, will show up marked for a short period of time too, or as long as they are detected by that radar.
- Goods inside tubes which no longer have a valid destination or are in error now glow red.
- If you have a structure selected, all goods inside tubes that are destined to go to that structure glow green. All cargo or mining vehicles going to drop off at that structure will also glow green.
- Tubes UI now shows a list of all goods within them. You can manually stash or delete goods in this ui, and you can purge the whole tube of goods too.
- Can zoom to specific goods in tubes by selecting that good in the tube UI.
- If you move a group of units to a vehicle requesting trading post, rather than keep formation, they will all go that trading post directly.
- You can now return vehicles quickly in the Vehicle Tracker screen.
- You can now turn structures on/off and set high priority power from the Structure Tracker screen.
- Notifications linked to a unit will zoom to the unit instead of the unit's last known position.
- You can set the seed for new games in the Custom Difficulty UI.
- Game random seed exposed in the Save/Load screen. Can be seen by making it visible via the upper left visibility button.
- Can shift-click to add waypoints on ruins now too.
- When selecting filters, there is an option to show all types, even ones you haven't researched.
- Most modal dialogs can now be dismissed/confirmed with escape/enter.
- Tubes send you a notification when they get blocked, and suggests possible solutions. Does not occur with Floodfill Tubes, since those are generally always going to always get blocked.
- Many small UI tweaks. Some icons reworked.
Other
- Removed floodfill part of tutorial (since that option is gone now).
- 'Airship' renamed to 'Cargo Airship.'
- Bug fix - Corrected model rotations jumping around in certain cases.
- Bug fix - Rebuild not showing build animation fixed.
- Bug fix - Corrected recipe discrepency between infolinks and producer ui.
- Bug fix - Message spam in the messages log fixed.
- Bug fix - Fixed double-destruction and subsequent double-placement of wreckage. Fixes 'ghost' wreckage.
- Bug fix - Fixed 'Return All' returning more structures than you have rented.
- Bug fix - Hover highlight graphical glitches fixed.
- Bug fix - Fixed escape button not always clearing out the current mode.
- Bug fix - Pathfinding glitch when placing land reclamation over a river fixed.
- Bug fix - Wreckage structures sometimes disappearing until you build something else fixed.
- Bug fix - Splitting or joining Maglev Tubes retains filters across new maglevs. Corrects filters if maglevs are destroyed or altered in any way.
- Bug fix - Turning maglevs off now removes them from consideration as a path for goods.
- Bug fix - Corrected stuttering and temporary stopping of goods at junctions.
- Bug fix - Settlers and Feds no longer building on player land (and old saves will retroactively remove these buildings).
- Bug fix - Sorting Houses no longer miscounting goods needed.
- Bug fix - Can no longer get free money from selling slag. It costs money to sell slag.
- Performance - Loading times improved.
- Performance - Many-to-many tube networks much more performant.
- Performance - Optimized factories with significant numbers of active vehicles.
- Performance - Optimized rendering of very large factories.
- Performance - Optimized rendering of thousands of goods visible on screen.
Note - Old saves which were using the old Floodfill option automatically will replace their maglevs with Floodfill maglevs. This may not work 100%, depending on the complexity of the save file, so additional fixing up of maglevs may need to be done by the player. Maglevs Tubes can be quickly swapped to Floodfill Tubes with the Group Upgrade tool. Replaced maglevs are added to storage.
