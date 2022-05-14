 Skip to content

Skullgirls 2nd Encore update for 14 May 2022

Beta Update [2022-5-13]

Beta Update [2022-5-13]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is Jesse. I hope you're having a good day!

We have a small patch before the weekend to address one small issue in the Multiplayer Refactor Beta while we actively investigate other issues that have already been reported.

Please remember you can report any issues related to the Muiltplayer Refactor Beta either in the 2e-bugs channel in the official Skullgirls Discord OR in the Bug-Reports thread(s) on the Skullheart forums.

STEAM
  • Fixed an issue with Steam DLC permissions.

(Build version 3.4.1)

