Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Update IV

Ave Imperator, Force Commanders.

A new update has been released by the Omnissiah to address a number of issues.

Corrupted saves in a Flowering mission

A fix has been added to resolve an issue where some players could experience corrupted saves during Flowering missions. We believe we have addressed this however if you do continue to experience these issues please let us know as soon as you can by reporting the issue on our Issue Tracker.

Balancing Changes

We have adjusted some of the recent balancing changes based on player feedback. A summary of these changes is included below:

Psychic Shriek: Changed from single targeting to area of effect. Reduced the ability's area of effect from 3 to 1.

Destroyer of Crys’yllix: Restored the original Force Strike stun values (+1 Stun base / +2 Stun upgrade). The seed cost of upgrade changed from 6 to 4 Dolorus seeds for increased damage and from 4 to 6 Mortus seeds for stun increase.

Empyrean Brain Mine Restored the stun values of tier 1 from 2 to 3. Stun values of tier 2 and 3 have been boosted.



Thank you for your reports and feedback. We will continue to investigate all reports sent to us and review your suggestions.

Praise the Emperor.