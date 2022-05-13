Two Ending Routes Added to Deluge!

We are happy to announce the first major update of Deluge: Threnody of Crashing Waves. This update includes the ending routes for the characters Rika and Ina.

A woefully incomplete list of new features:

Part 3 & Part 4 added.

Rika ending route added.

Ina ending route added.

Auto-Forwarding implemented.

Improved text legibility. [WIP]

Structural changes to pacing of Part 1 & 2. [WIP]

Improved background art.

Improved sprites.

Textual fixes.

Changes to opening

Added game icon

I'd like to thank everyone who has commented on the game so far. We have incorporated as much as your feedback as possible in the current build, and delegated an additional part to the backlog.

We hope you enjoy the game. The full version is still planned for Summer 2022.

Kind regards,

lan

Leaves