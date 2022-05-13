 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Deluge: Threnody of Crashing Waves update for 13 May 2022

Two Ending Routes Added to Deluge!

Share · View all patches · Build 8737599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce the first major update of Deluge: Threnody of Crashing Waves. This update includes the ending routes for the characters Rika and Ina.

A woefully incomplete list of new features:

  • Part 3 & Part 4 added.
  • Rika ending route added.
  • Ina ending route added.
  • Auto-Forwarding implemented.
  • Improved text legibility. [WIP]
  • Structural changes to pacing of Part 1 & 2. [WIP]
  • Improved background art.
  • Improved sprites.
  • Textual fixes.
  • Changes to opening
  • Added game icon

I'd like to thank everyone who has commented on the game so far. We have incorporated as much as your feedback as possible in the current build, and delegated an additional part to the backlog.

We hope you enjoy the game. The full version is still planned for Summer 2022.

Kind regards,

lan
Leaves

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1745692
  • Loading history…
Depot 1745693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.