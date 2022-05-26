AVAILABLE NOW!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8737591 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 07:06:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Guys!

I'm super excited to announce that Yosemite Forest Ranger is Oficially Released into Early Access!

Get your copy NOW or Wishlist to keep an eye on the updates!

Join our Discord for the latest updates, suggestions, help or discussions!

Thank you so much for your support!

Keep in mind that this game is in Early Access so there may be issues, we work hard to find fixes and apply them! Check the Discord for any known issues that we are working on as well.

So the Early Access means that this is a base, we will keep expanding on this and bring out small updates with new stuff to do and fixes as well as Bigger Content updates! Check the Store Page's 'About this game' section for future ideas and a rough roadmap!

Hope you enjoy our game!

With love,

Thursten