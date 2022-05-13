Big update, New Features!

ADDITIONS:

-Added cannons around the map that let you shoot out of them to travel faster.

-Increased attack speed while duel wielding.

-Worked on balance for weapon types.

-Made some changes to the global lighting.

-Players can now open the team menu and join/leave teams after the game start timer ends.

-Added a minimap to the HUD.

-Made players able to revive any player, friend or foe.

-Shows or hides other players map icons depending on if they are on your team.

-Player icons on the map now have independent colors for each player, and their names are now shown on the map.

-Changed the attack rate of melee enemies so they start to attack quicker when in range of a player.

-Added HUD displays for the health value of crystals.

-Changed the code for Quitting to menu and Exiting game to fix a few bugs, and also added a "Quit With Team" button for the host.

-Added new attack animations and changed code to allow rapid clicking or holding the mouse button to attack.

FIXES:

-Fixed a bug where players could not click into the Input Name field at the main menu.

-Fixed a bug where when you were downed or dead and opened the options menu, it would get stuck open.

-Fixed a number of error codes that may have been causing game crashes during combat.

-Fixed the game info menus so it shows the proper one for each game mode.

-Fixed an issue where when a player used the Exit Game button, other players screens would go black.

-Fixed breaking effect for wood and books.

-Fixed players screens fading to black at the end of defense games.

-Fixed the team billboard to update player names for your team automatically, and also when players quit the game.

KNOWN BUGS:

-Poison knives are sticking into the non-local client that is throwing them. This is a visual bug, and does not cause the player to take damage.

-MULTIPLAYER: If one person hosts and another person joins as a client, then after the match they back out to main menu, and then try to switch which player was hosting, they will not be able to join the new host.