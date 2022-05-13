Big update, New Features!

ADDITIONS:
-Added cannons around the map that let you shoot out of them to travel faster.
-Increased attack speed while duel wielding.
-Worked on balance for weapon types.
-Made some changes to the global lighting.
-Players can now open the team menu and join/leave teams after the game start timer ends.
-Added a minimap to the HUD.
-Made players able to revive any player, friend or foe.
-Shows or hides other players map icons depending on if they are on your team.
-Player icons on the map now have independent colors for each player, and their names are now shown on the map.
-Changed the attack rate of melee enemies so they start to attack quicker when in range of a player.
-Added HUD displays for the health value of crystals.
-Changed the code for Quitting to menu and Exiting game to fix a few bugs, and also added a "Quit With Team" button for the host.
-Added new attack animations and changed code to allow rapid clicking or holding the mouse button to attack.
FIXES:
-Fixed a bug where players could not click into the Input Name field at the main menu.
-Fixed a bug where when you were downed or dead and opened the options menu, it would get stuck open.
-Fixed a number of error codes that may have been causing game crashes during combat.
-Fixed the game info menus so it shows the proper one for each game mode.
-Fixed an issue where when a player used the Exit Game button, other players screens would go black.
-Fixed breaking effect for wood and books.
-Fixed players screens fading to black at the end of defense games.
-Fixed the team billboard to update player names for your team automatically, and also when players quit the game.
KNOWN BUGS:
-Poison knives are sticking into the non-local client that is throwing them. This is a visual bug, and does not cause the player to take damage.
-MULTIPLAYER: If one person hosts and another person joins as a client, then after the match they back out to main menu, and then try to switch which player was hosting, they will not be able to join the new host.
Changed files in this update