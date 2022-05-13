Brutal Orchestra 1.2.1 "Poached Eggs"

Share · View all patches · Build 8737425 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Alright, I am currently very ill so this update will be a little brief.

We were absolutely blown away by the reception of Brutal Orchestra's Egg of Incubus update, thank you so much to everyone who came back to check it out or has just recently picked up the game!

In other news Brutal Orchestra's OST is now on Spotify!

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3dwljvvk1tH7EdPZTNLY7g?si=LCDIuPiDQLqW5I_RUdz3Kw&nd=1

And now, the changelog:

Features

Added a "Backup Save" to prevent the save file from being corrupted when the game gets suddenly closed. (Such as a power outage)

The in-game timer now pauses while the game is paused.

Added Resolution options to the settings menu on the main menu.

Party Member Balance

Kleiver's "Silence" ability now inflicts 1 Scar to the enemy at all levels.

Kleiver's "Cacophony" ability now no longer deals self damage if the attack does not hit an enemy.

Kleiver's "Cacophony" ability now deals 3 indirect self damage instead of 4.

Thype's "Stitches" ability now ignores party member's that cannot be healed.

Enemy Balance

The Conductor ability "Crescendo" now inflicts 1 Scar to the Conductor.

The One Man Band ability "Fine Tuning" now adds 1 Scar to the One Man Band.

The Choir Boy ability "Struggle" has been replaced by "Blissful Agony".

The Choir boy ability "Ring a Bell" is now rarer.

Increased the treasure dropped by the Ungod to 2. (This was originally 1)

Increased the treasure dropped by the Xiphactinus and Gillicus to 2. (This was originally 1)

Rebalanced the Conductor enemy pools. (The double Conductor encounters have less enemies accompanying them)

Removed the double Kekastle encounter from the Far Shore. (Sorry about that one.)

Item Balance

Reworked treasure item "Tondal's Vision"'s associated ability "Abject Rejection" to now deal direct damage.

Reworked shop item "Can O' Worms" to break on first damage instead of being % based.

Reworked treasure item "Gamified Cephalopod" to no longer inflict oil to party members.

Achievement Balance

"The Second Coming" tragedy achievement no longer requires the party member to die to Heaven's ability "Come Home" and instead requires them to die from damage directly dealt by heaven twice during the encounter.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with the Charcarrion's ability "Marrow Lust" accidentally inflicting Scars to the party.

The status effect "Divine Protection" will not longer redirect damage to party members with 0 health.

Fixed a visual bug that made it appear the player was not gaining currency at the end of combat if the player also gained an item at the end of combat.

Fixed a bug that caused the slap replacement ability "Abject Rejection" to deal 1 damage.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Burnout's exit ability from setting all enemy positions on fire.

Fixed an issue where restarting the tutorial could softlock the game.

Fixed an issue with copied party members killing the wrong party member on death.

Typo