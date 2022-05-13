Successful release! // First patch // Future plans

Hi all!

Thank you all so much for such a warm reception for our first game on Steam!! In less than 24 hours Shotgun King already paid back its development costs in full! 🎉

That's just amazing, we really didn't expect it to do that well, but we're super glad you're enjoying the game! Thank you for your support!

We want to adress some questions we've seen pop up here and there, then we want to tell you about the first patch we just uploaded, and then we want to tell you a bit about our plans for the future of Shotgun King. If you're interested in any of that, please read on!

About the demo

We've seen some confusion as to what the full game brings on top of the demo, so here's clarification about that and about the demo in general:

The demo is basically the full game's endless mode with half the cards. On top of the endless mode and double the cards, the full game has a story mode with 5 different difficulties to beat, Steam achievements, and mod support. (mod support is experimental for now, more info further below)

As some of you have noted, the demo is quite generous and stands well-enough on its own. We're ok with that, we hope that if you really love the demo you'll find it in your heart to buy the full version and get the extra content. If you're broke or just don't care about the full version you can just keep on playing the demo, it is here to stay.

Not only is it here to stay, it will also receive all balance fixes, bugfixes and new localizations from the full game. We already updated the demo when the game released and we'll do it again with every new update. We don't care if this is a stupid business move, y'all deserve to have some good things in your life for free.

First patch

We just put up the first patch! It's a pretty small one but it should fix all the bugs and crashes that were reported to us so far.

If you find bugs or that your game crashes, please do let us know! The best place to do that is on our Discord in the dedicated #bugs channel, the second best place is in the game's Steam Forums, in the Bug Reports category. If you are reporting a crash, please look into the game's folder and give us the crash_log.txt!

Here is the changelog for version 1.244:

[Bugfix] Unjust decree won't lock aiming anymore on folly shield use

[Bugfix] Fixed bullet trajectory (some ~45° bullets had a chance to miss)

[Bugfix] Game won't crash anymore after you throw a heir with King's Shoulders

[Bugfix] Fixed a random crash on level complete when the game is in French

[Lang] Renamed the card "Crossdresser" to the more positive, inclusive and safer name "Genderqueer"

Future plans

The good news is, yes there are future plans for Shotgun King! The bad news... no, no bad news! Future plans yay!!

Besides bugfixes, we do have actual updates coming. We want to rework the game's different difficulties to give you something a little more interesting (that's actually why there are no achievements for completing the difficulties for now, we did make them but we're keeping them warm for that update), and we want to integrate Steam's Workshop for mod support.

The game already has experimental mod support. You can download the sample mod off of the game's Itch page (scroll down to the Downloads) and play around with it. If you'd like, you can find some people to help you and to share mods with on our Discord server.

We also want to bring more localizations to the game besides the existing French and Spanish ones. Let us know what languages you'd like to see!

We do not have a precise ETA for these things yet, but we expect to bring them to you in the coming months.

Besides Shotgun King, we'll also keep on making new games! Our thing is to make a new one every month. Even though Shotgun King is the first to get on Steam, it's actually our 9th game. We have a Patreon subscription where you get the new game every month, and we're also selling all our previous ones on Itch io. Check out our previous games if you want, we promise they're all pretty good!

In the meantime

You're still here?? Woah, thanks for reading all that, that's dedication!

Well, since you're so dedicated, what better moment to tell you some things you can do to help us make Shotgun King a complete hit! If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider doing the following things:

Leave the game a short review! Those really help the games sell, the more positive reviews we have the better! Note that if your main language isn't english, your review is even more valuable!

Tell your favorite streamer about Shotgun King! This is seriously the second best thing you can do for the game besides leaving a Steam review. Help us show the game to more people!

Join our Discord! That's the best place to be in contact with us, receive news and be part of our little community of players! We have a team of moderators keeping things safe and we try to be personally present to chat with you as well. Only good vibes allowed~

Ok, I think that's it for now! We hope you're looking forward to what's next for Shotgun King!

Once again thank you all so so much for your support!!

Much love,

PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞