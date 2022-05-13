Launch Day Patch Notes

Change list
- Resolved black screen issues on launch
- Fixed various Chapters showing a debug screen at random internals
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
Swag Store
The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:
Link here
New Posters up
