 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1 update for 13 May 2022

Launch Day Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8737328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change list
  • Resolved black screen issues on launch
  • Fixed various Chapters showing a debug screen at random internals

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:
Link here

New Posters up


SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.