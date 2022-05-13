Launch Day Patch Notes

Change list

Resolved black screen issues on launch

Fixed various Chapters showing a debug screen at random internals

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

Link here

New Posters up



