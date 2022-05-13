Oneiro Version 1.3

Yo, Steam, how's it going. Here's Version 1.3 bringing to you a revamped scoring system, a new gear, and a new item, among some other nifty additions!

1.) Major Changes

There's a Steam Leaderboard! Scores are automatically submitted upon completing a dream, and once they're submitted, you can find yourself on the leaderboard. I'm thinking of adding more to it eventually. You can find it on the pause menu, or at the end of a run.

The entire game over/victory screen has been overhauled. More info is displayed, and it's just objectively better all around.

These are displayed on notebook paper, with each paper focusing on a different part of your run.

These can also be found in your journal in the real world. Do note that your journal will not display them until you get a new highscore in this version.

New Gear: Boomerang

Found in pots. A throwable that flies outwards and eventually back towards you. These can be used as flying platforms if you jump on it during it's flight back.

These are a very niche item that you get through a very niche way. Keep using Dice, and you'll may spawn a new item to pick up. The Weighted Die gives a chance for Dice to grant an extra effect upon rolling.

2.) Minor Changes

There will now be a guaranteed 2 living walls that will sell a Unique tier item in place of a rare. This is no longer up to chance entirely.

The Living Walls will now keep the rarity between inventory shuffles. If a wall is selling a unique item, and you throw a mimic at it, it's guaranteed to not replace the previous unique tier with a rare tier.

The code for choosing random gear to drop has been changed around. Mostly in benefit of the player.

Shadow Beast now has more audio for his actions.

Enemy dropped weapons will now hover in place as opposed to having any kind of physics applied.

3.) Bug Fixes

Slimes should have less chance to get "buried" in Terrors Arena after the Labyrinth is Disturbed.

Potential fix regarding Dread sometimes pushing the player into the ground.

Spider AI should be improved in a couple areas.

You can no longer grab ladders while charging an alternative attack.

Shadow Beast has had a couple issues fixed regarding his ability to move the labyrinth.

4.) Balance Changes

[Medicinal Pack] Nerfed from 25% extra healing down to 10%.

[Spider Egg] The quantity of this item will now increase the lifetime of the hatchlings. Starts at 2.75 seconds, and increases by half a second each egg you collect.

[Branch] projectiles have a wider spread.

[Dice] have more choices to choose from, and now include things like a shockwave, impale, launching upwards and more.

Alrighty. So that's that for Version 1.3. If anyone remembers, I had previously stated a harder difficulty would be introduced in this, but that'll be coming in a future update. I'm not saying an explicit version number though.

As another little thing to mention, at the time of writing this, Oneiro has 30 user reviews on Steam; each review helps a ton, so if you're reading this and haven't done so, please consider leaving a quick review so the algorithm can show the game to more players.

Thanks for playing Oneiro you all, See ya

-Ryan