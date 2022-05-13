-Added ability for player to rotate 360 around character when idle.

-Added ability for character to move its head towards crosshair.

-Added a new siege item Boooomys that do great damage against buildings. These are bombs that are placed down in front of what you want to watch blow up, but you might want to move out of the way. These will be crafted in the weapon bench until we get more siege items made.

-Added group fix for players where it might kick you.

-Added a message to screen when a profession levels up.

-Added overweight animation to slow character down.

-Fixed AI not able to choose an available attack.

-Fixed AI not rotating towards target when attacking.

-Fixed chiseled stone bug maybe?

-Fixed chat showing when journal is open.

-Fixed buildings not being placed sometimes.

-Fixed hotbar not updating quest info.

-Fixed repair cart items not placing the correct cart.

-Fixed bug that was causing exact amounts for items repairing being refunded for full stacks.

-Fixed repair cart not showing the repair timer.

-Fixed repair anvil, dissassembler bench, and repair cart not saying what item it is repairing.

-Fixed villager AI hitting twice.

-Fixed savage tail not moving.

-Fixed name bug for players with _ in their name.

-Fixed Savage NPCs tails to move.

-Fixed bug where when you died from a trap you had to restart game.

-Fixed unique weapons sometimes hitting more than once.

-Fixed guild set role.

-Fixed guild kick.

-Fixed guild transfer ownership.

-Fixed beezle death animation.

-Fixed characters showing up in other players inventory screens.

-Fixed taunting not aggroing their target if they already had a target.

-Fixed aim offset for bow and crossbow.

-Fixed inventory not updating the correct slot amounts.

-Optimized AI navigation.

-Tweaked the repair cost of items to be 75% of what crafting it would be. However, crafting gives more XP then repairing. Repairing costs 75% of total but rewards 75% total XP.

-Tweaked female walking animations.

-Tweaked the grass in KoA to be more plentiful.

-Tweaked wells to have water in them.

-Tweaked player damaged to buildings and made main damage to buildings conducted through boooomys.

-Tweaked the stamina of a failed block to be x1.5 what a successful block would be.

-Tweaked Guardian XP gain to benefit more from blocking.

-Tweaked radius of some collectables.

-Tweaked the collision on repair and disassemble stations.

-Tweaked the tool running and walking animations.

-Tweaked spike timer to hit faster.