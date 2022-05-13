NEW BONUS EPISODE!

Hello everyone! Been a long time since a big update, so get ready for a doozy!

The new Bonus mode for the Hotel episode is now out!

This time the characters find themselves in the middle of a spider infestation. Taking inspiration from older NES titles, you need to crawl up the tower, filled to the brim with new weapons and enemies, and face the biggest threat ever seen in Lakeview Cabin!

On other news, some of you may already know that I was asked to join the new Dread X Collection, which is releasing later this month! Check out the trailer for my entry, which is also my first ever 3d title!

On OTHER other news, things have never been more exciting at the Lakeview Discord! We’ve just started having movie and game nights with the community, where everyone is welcome to participate!

I’ve also started occasionally streaming my work progress, which has allowed the players to get a better insight into what goes on in my mind, with some sneak peeks into future episodes. Some viewers have even gotten little easter eggs in the game dedicated to them during these streams.

Consider joining the server, I’m always down to talk to fans and haters alike! https://discord.gg/3Ww5nFa

NOW FOR THE ACTUAL PATCH NOTES:

All Episodes:

Tweaked the puking mechanic

Hub:

Added the option to delete the save file for Episode 3 at the photobooth

Episode 1:

Fixed some issues with the animations of enemies

Fixed a pathfinding problem inside the bathroom

Fixed the footstep sounds playing when driving the car

Episode 2: