🌲Forestside & The Beet Actoin Rifle 🌲

🌲 New Map: Forestside 🌲

Take a break this spring at Camp Forestside. Swim in Lake Quakalak, roast marshmallows by the fire, or ride down the zip-line to really take in the sights!

The new map is out now for everyone!

🔴 New Weapon: The Beet Action Rifle 🔴

CropGun Corp. has released a new veggie weapon, The Beet Action Rifle! This heavy sniper shoots a fast moving beet projectile that will take out enemy farmers in one hit. Make sure to lead your shots, because this one has bullet drop! Use the thermal scope to seek out other players, even through walls!

The BAR can be found in crop drops, crop dusters, and growing in the new map Forestside!

🎵 New Unlockable: Lobby Music 🎵

Lobby Music can now be found in the Farmer's Market! Select what song you want to play when starting up Shotgun Farmers. We've got a bunch of really cool songs created by our composer Julian Shanahan, ready for your farmer ears! New Lobby Music will be releasing in as we rotate the Farmer's Market.

