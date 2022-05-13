 Skip to content

Dungeon Lad update for 13 May 2022

1.5.1 Bug Fix, New Skill, Small Balance Change

Build 8736399 · Last edited by Wendy

I've been working on new content for the game as well as a save run feature.
In the meantime though, a crash was found and I wanted to get that fix out asap.

This update also includes a new skill.

  • Fix rare crash that could occur when using the Fire Exit item.
  • Added Super Smite skill. Same as smite, but instead of killing 1 enemy instantly, it kills all adjacent enemies. To offset this, it takes much longer to recharge.
  • Increased the recharge time on the Blood Pact skill. It's still powerful, but is less likely to carry a run alone now.

I hope that the next content update will be ready in a week or two.

Thanks for playing!

