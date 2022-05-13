1.5.1 Bug Fix, New Skill, Small Balance Change

Share · View all patches · Build 8736399 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 19:19:19 UTC by Wendy

I've been working on new content for the game as well as a save run feature.

In the meantime though, a crash was found and I wanted to get that fix out asap.

This update also includes a new skill.

Fix rare crash that could occur when using the Fire Exit item.

Added Super Smite skill. Same as smite, but instead of killing 1 enemy instantly, it kills all adjacent enemies. To offset this, it takes much longer to recharge.

Increased the recharge time on the Blood Pact skill. It's still powerful, but is less likely to carry a run alone now.

I hope that the next content update will be ready in a week or two.

Thanks for playing!