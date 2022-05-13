1.5.1 Bug Fix, New Skill, Small Balance Change

I've been working on new content for the game as well as a save run feature.
In the meantime though, a crash was found and I wanted to get that fix out asap.
This update also includes a new skill.
- Fix rare crash that could occur when using the Fire Exit item.
- Added Super Smite skill. Same as smite, but instead of killing 1 enemy instantly, it kills all adjacent enemies. To offset this, it takes much longer to recharge.
- Increased the recharge time on the Blood Pact skill. It's still powerful, but is less likely to carry a run alone now.
I hope that the next content update will be ready in a week or two.
Thanks for playing!
