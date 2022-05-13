Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.9

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Fixed a bug that caused items from the bonus pool to not drop on Normal or Brutal.

Reduced the "More" damage on Fateweaver's exclusives.

Fixed a bug with depositing and withdrawing Gold.

Attempted to fix a very rare crash that caused Save files to corrupt.

Increased the initial hitbox of Vorpal Throw.

Fixed a bug where Spell Damage wasn't being applied to the "Maximum Mana from Wisdom" Damage portion of Touch of Flame.

Spiralling Inferno can now be unlocked sooner.

Increased the Radius scaling of Touch of Flame.

Touch of Flame now ticks every 0.1 seconds, up from every 0.2 seconds.

Fixed a bug that caused 2 points to be consumed if you tried to put points into the Mastery Bar above level 50 and then spent a point in a Skill.

Fixed a bug where Thunderstorm proccing Storm Strike could cause you to teleport if you had "Ride The Lightning".

Flame Mantle now displays the Healing.

Spell Damage now applies correctly to The Storms' Reproach.

Fixed a bug where Freeze Chance wasn't applying correctly.

Fixed a bug with Wand's not filtering correctly.

Cleaned up issues with reselling items to Vendor's when the item was already in buy back.