V. Update 1.0.5

This is the complete list of changes for Shoot Trip Die version 1.0.5! This update focuses mostly on making sure the game can have full controller support, and it does! So although it's not for me, you can play the entire game through-and-through with a controller!

Note : Within the engine of construct 2 (What STD is made in) it's 'language' for controllers revolves around the XBOX controller, to make things simpler on myself the game itself also uses language pertaining to the XBOX controller (X,Y,B,A Buttons) but the game supports ALL controller types, I personally tested the game with both an Xbox 360 and PS4 Dualshock and they both worked exactly the same! In these patch-notes, any language that is used pertaining to the XBOX controller will also be translated over to what button it works for on the PS4 Controller. If that sounds confusing I promise it's not, just play around with and see what buttons do what, besides, all controls are rebindable in the Settings > Controls > Controller Binding menu so you can have the game control however you like! Hope that helps!

Tweaks

Removed the Maximum fire-rate cap.

Increased the minimum bullet-speed cap from 1 to 96.

Tweaked Chester's Movement. Now he accelerates at a faster rate and decelerates at a slower rate.

Increasing your speed stat now equally increases both your acceleration and deceleration. Your Acel and Decel is not effected by temporary speed ups.

Max movement speed has been capped to 260, and capped to a minimum of 68. This also means that acceleration and deceleration have minimums in relation to this stat.

'Kerosene' now no longer shoots 3 bullets at a randomized angle, it now shoots bullets in a 3 way spread.

'Kerosene' is no longer as drastically effected by bullet speed upgrades.

'Kerosene' bullets ignore the minimum bullet speed cap.

The game now does not default to fullscreen upon booting up, and only does so if it is activated in your options menu.

Retroactively fixed certain board layouts to prevent forced damage if you have 'Firework.'

Slightly changed boot-up screen, needs a key/button input to start progress retrieval process. (This was implemented specifically to allow the game to see if a controller is connected or not at the start of the game!)

Made crates in Brutal mode have a 80% chance of giving money, raised from 50%.

Removed enemies giving less charge particles upon death in 'Brutal Mode'

Removed Blue upgrade rooms in 'brutal mode' now you get 2 Casino's per world when playing in brutal mode.

Mouse now hides itself during gameplay, can be re-shown if anywhere in the window is clicked.

On the 'Controls' screen, shows the default controls for both keyboard and controllers.

Additions

Added More synergies!

Added a way to restart a save file. While game shows "Looking for Save Data" on the boot-up screen hold either the 'R' key or the Left and Right shoulder buttons to restart your save file! After about 2 seconds it will say "Save Data Erased!"

Max board roll has increased from 36 to 38, meaning that there are 2 new boards for each dimension! Along with 1 new secret board!

Added Fast enemies and fast bullets to 'Brutal Mode!'

Added an extra visual for showing off controls when playing with a controller upon starting your first ever run on a file!

Fixes

Made the screen swipe effect more "full" as to prevent the player being able to see through the fade unintentionally. This May not fix the issue but it could possibly make it less noticeable. This is most likely a WebGL issue which is out of my control/understanding.

Fixed the problem where the game wouldn't pause if a controller is disconnected during gameplay.

Fixed the issue where you could not exit midrun with a controller, the "self destruct" button is now R3

Fixed the issue where there was no 'CTRL' replacement for controller, that button is now L3

Fixed the issue where there was no 'ESC' replacement for exiting the game on controller, that button is now the 'B' Button /the 'O' Button

Fixed a bug that allowed for the player to have more hearts than visually represented. (Lowered to 19, from 21. This bug only occurred because I miscounted lol.)

Fixed an issue where the game would improperly log less game overs than a player would have. (For most players who played before this update your game over counter in the stats screen is incorrect.)

Retroactively fixed pits to make more sense visually.

Fixed spelling mistakes.

Fixed multiple softlocks.

I want to thank everyone for all the love you've shown this game! The discord is really booming and it's a lot of fun interacting with people within and outside the newgrounds community! I'm glad y'all gave my silly little game a chance! I have one more small update planned, and then after that it's time for a bit of a proper break, and by that I mean planning out the next BIG update, whenever that may be started...

Also! I love reading through the steam community posts! But if you want me to respond/see things quicker I highly recommend joining the STD discord server. It's very chill and you get to talk and see a lot of cool people and things! Also updates on the game are more 'quentiful' there (that's a word I made up for SHIT TONS!) So Join HERE

Have a Blessed day! May god smite spare the STD-heads!

-Levi Ramirez