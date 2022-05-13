Share · View all patches · Build 8736162 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Thank you to everyone who has submitted feedback and bug reports so far!

We're monitoring all platforms for player feedback, though the best way to chat with the team and compare notes with other community members is in our Discord server.

Below are the updates made to Achilles: Legends Untold in Patch 0.1.1.:

Hit boxes have been improved and there is now better weapon collision with these hit boxes

Shield-wielding enemies have their shield up less, and it is now easier to break their block

Block time reaction has been improved

Attacking animation response time improved

Added 'empty' weapon and shield slots in the inventory. You can now unequip weapons as needed.

Archer behavior and arrow damage balance has been improved

Warrior Ethos and Hero Ethos skills have been fixed

Health potions have been rebalanced

Improved health potion drop rate from skeletons

Blood now shows on screen

Moved 2nd Hades Shrine in Greece

Updated Steam SDK 1.53a

