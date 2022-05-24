Latest Update Released

The latest update contains the following exciting changes:
- Add Russian and Latin American Spanish text languages.
- Fix stability of the Strike City checkpoint at the end of the level.
- macOS and Linux versions released.
In addition, here is more information about the new Mac and Linux versions.
macOS
General information and troubleshooting:
- Save data location: /Users/dftest/Library/Containers/com.doublefine.psychonauts2/Data/Library/Application Support/Epic/Psychonauts2/Saved
- Run the game on the latest macOS version if possible (12.4 as of May 2022) to ensure stability
- Xbox gamepads are not fully supported. Please use a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 gamepad
- Due to the large file size, app verification that occurs the first time you launch the game may take several minutes to complete on SSDs, and upwards of 15 minutes on slower hard drive storage
- Changing resolution is handled by the "Resolution Scaling" slider found in the Settings > Graphics menu
Linux
Save data is located in: ~/.config/Epic/Psychonauts2/
The game may crash at launch or when attempting to alter Display settings such as Window Mode. Please try the following troubleshooting solutions:
- Use alternate display drivers, found in Software & Updates > Additional Drivers
- Go to Settings > Appearance and reposition the Activities bar to the bottom of the screen
- Use an alternate desktop environment (DE) such as Gnome on X.Org or Ubuntu on Wayland
- Try changing the resolution with the "Resolution Scaling" slider found in the Settings > Graphics menu
