Latest Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8736086 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 16:13:11 UTC by Wendy

The latest update contains the following exciting changes:

Add Russian and Latin American Spanish text languages.

Fix stability of the Strike City checkpoint at the end of the level.

macOS and Linux versions released.

In addition, here is more information about the new Mac and Linux versions.

macOS

General information and troubleshooting:

Save data location: /Users/dftest/Library/Containers/com.doublefine.psychonauts2/Data/Library/Application Support/Epic/Psychonauts2/Saved

Run the game on the latest macOS version if possible (12.4 as of May 2022) to ensure stability

Xbox gamepads are not fully supported. Please use a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 gamepad

Due to the large file size, app verification that occurs the first time you launch the game may take several minutes to complete on SSDs, and upwards of 15 minutes on slower hard drive storage

Changing resolution is handled by the "Resolution Scaling" slider found in the Settings > Graphics menu

Linux

Save data is located in: ~/.config/Epic/Psychonauts2/

The game may crash at launch or when attempting to alter Display settings such as Window Mode. Please try the following troubleshooting solutions: