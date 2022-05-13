Version 0.6 Alpha

Info
■ Added controller support
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Level Design
■ Activated claim 07
Multiplayer
■ Synced vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Fixed error with focus for chat
■ Fixed error play sound after bought items in store
■ Fixed error empty water to barrel at each claim
■ Fixed error with search gold with item "metaldetector01"
■ Fixed error with remove attached items from other items
Activated
■ Activated controller support
■ Activated claim 07
■ Added app "reset items" to tablet (possible to reset lost items)
Reworked
■ Reworked keybinding in options
■ Reworked lights for vehicle "campervan01"
Functionality
■ Added more logos for our streaming partners
■ Added more missing function, to close with esc
■ Added missing help instruction for item "goldnugget01"
■ Added function to limit the character name to 32 characters
■ Added function to reset items, if falling through the landscape or sky
■ Added static mesh "jockey wheel" again for vehicle "trailer01"
■ Added function to use escape to exit camera for item "weightingscale01"
■ Added function to use escape to exit camera for item "weightingscale02"
■ Added function to use escape to exit widget "buy items"
■ Added function to use escape to exit widget "buy vehicle"
■ Added function to use escape to exit widget "sell gold"
■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin01"
■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin02"
■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin03"
■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin04"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin01"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin02"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin03"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin04"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin01"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin02"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin03"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin04"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin01"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin02"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin03"
■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin04"
■ Added function to transport items inside vehicle "campervan01"
■ Added function to transport items for vehicle "campervan01" inside cargo doors
Changed
■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed some prices for items
■ Changed some prices for vehicles
■ Changed prices for claims
■ Changed worldmap
■ Changed minimap
■ Changed startup physic settings for all items
■ Changed unpack settings for items
■ Changed maximum player slot to 10 (if multiplayer more stable, we will increace the slots)
■ Changed collision for item "mold01"
■ Changed offset location, if you bought vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed physic settings for item "weightingscale01"
■ Changed physic settings for item "weightingscale02"
■ Changed name of parts for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed name of parts for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed held offset for item "table01"
■ Changed held offset for item "table02"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "truck01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Changed engine power for vehicle "buggy02"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "truck01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "buggy02"
Audio
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "truck01"
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "buggy02"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with show vehicle help inside a vehicle
■ Fixed error with invert mouse inside vehicle
■ Fixed error with mass settings for item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with show weight outside display for item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with show weight outside display for item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed error with wet dirt for item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with moving while crouching
■ Fixed error with wrong collision settings for item "tent01"
■ Fixed error with input left and right error if player has worldmap open
■ Fixed error with falling items throught the claim (all lost items under the claim are teleported, if loading the savegame)
■ Fixed error with show wrong error message, if player collect item "goldnugget01" with item "metaldetector01"
■ Fixed error with show help instruction for item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with show ghost material for focused items
■ Fixed error with show engine status in playerhud for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with show engine status in playerhud for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with show drivemode/wormode for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with show drivemode/wormode for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle01" to "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle02" to "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle03" to "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle01" to "meltingcrucible02"
■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle02" to "meltingcrucible02"
■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle03" to "meltingcrucible02"
■ Fixed error with thirdperson camera for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with detach item "table01" from vehicles
■ Fixed error with detach item "table02 from vehicles
■ Fixed error with toggle fill value for item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with cover location for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with open cover for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with cooling smelted gold for item "mold01"
■ Fixed error with camera movements as passenger inside vehicles
■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "table01" and get in range
■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "table02" and get in range
■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "storagerack01" and get in range
■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "storagerack02" and get in range
■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "storagerack03" and get in range
■ Fixed error with freeze boom and stick for vehicle "excavator01" after working few times in workmode
■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "excavator01" if attached item "washingplantportable02"
Improvements
■ Improved performance
■ Improved teleport with vehicles
Savegame
■ Added save variables "cargodoors" for vehicle "campervan01" to savegame
■ Changed offset location for item "washingplantportable02" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with remove item "meltingcrucible01" from item "meltingfurnace01" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with remove item "meltingcrucible02" from item "meltingfurnace02" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with freeze item, if item was attached after loading the savegame
Removed
■ Removed pipe blink for item "highbanker01"
