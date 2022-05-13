Version 0.6 Alpha

Info

■ Added controller support

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Level Design

■ Activated claim 07

Multiplayer

■ Synced vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Fixed error with focus for chat

■ Fixed error play sound after bought items in store

■ Fixed error empty water to barrel at each claim

■ Fixed error with search gold with item "metaldetector01"

■ Fixed error with remove attached items from other items

Activated

■ Activated controller support

■ Activated claim 07

■ Added app "reset items" to tablet (possible to reset lost items)

Reworked

■ Reworked keybinding in options

■ Reworked lights for vehicle "campervan01"

Functionality

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

■ Added more missing function, to close with esc

■ Added missing help instruction for item "goldnugget01"

■ Added function to limit the character name to 32 characters

■ Added function to reset items, if falling through the landscape or sky

■ Added static mesh "jockey wheel" again for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Added function to use escape to exit camera for item "weightingscale01"

■ Added function to use escape to exit camera for item "weightingscale02"

■ Added function to use escape to exit widget "buy items"

■ Added function to use escape to exit widget "buy vehicle"

■ Added function to use escape to exit widget "sell gold"

■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin01"

■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin02"

■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin03"

■ Added function to attach item "oillamp01" to waterbasin04"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin01"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin02"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin03"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket01" to waterbasin04"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin01"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin02"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin03"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket02" to waterbasin04"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin01"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin02"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin03"

■ Added function to fill water from item "bucket03" to waterbasin04"

■ Added function to transport items inside vehicle "campervan01"

■ Added function to transport items for vehicle "campervan01" inside cargo doors

Changed

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed some prices for items

■ Changed some prices for vehicles

■ Changed prices for claims

■ Changed worldmap

■ Changed minimap

■ Changed startup physic settings for all items

■ Changed unpack settings for items

■ Changed maximum player slot to 10 (if multiplayer more stable, we will increace the slots)

■ Changed collision for item "mold01"

■ Changed offset location, if you bought vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed physic settings for item "weightingscale01"

■ Changed physic settings for item "weightingscale02"

■ Changed name of parts for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed name of parts for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed held offset for item "table01"

■ Changed held offset for item "table02"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "truck01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Changed engine power for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "truck01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Changed gear settings for vehicle "buggy02"

Audio

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "truck01"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "buggy02"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with show vehicle help inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with invert mouse inside vehicle

■ Fixed error with mass settings for item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with show weight outside display for item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with show weight outside display for item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed error with wet dirt for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with moving while crouching

■ Fixed error with wrong collision settings for item "tent01"

■ Fixed error with input left and right error if player has worldmap open

■ Fixed error with falling items throught the claim (all lost items under the claim are teleported, if loading the savegame)

■ Fixed error with show wrong error message, if player collect item "goldnugget01" with item "metaldetector01"

■ Fixed error with show help instruction for item "bucket05"

■ Fixed error with show ghost material for focused items

■ Fixed error with show engine status in playerhud for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with show engine status in playerhud for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with show drivemode/wormode for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with show drivemode/wormode for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle01" to "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle02" to "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle03" to "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle01" to "meltingcrucible02"

■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle02" to "meltingcrucible02"

■ Fixed error with transfer wrong gold amount from item "goldbottle03" to "meltingcrucible02"

■ Fixed error with thirdperson camera for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with detach item "table01" from vehicles

■ Fixed error with detach item "table02 from vehicles

■ Fixed error with toggle fill value for item "bucket05"

■ Fixed error with cover location for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with open cover for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with cooling smelted gold for item "mold01"

■ Fixed error with camera movements as passenger inside vehicles

■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "table01" and get in range

■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "table02" and get in range

■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "storagerack01" and get in range

■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "storagerack02" and get in range

■ Fixed error with explode physic, if player add items to item "storagerack03" and get in range

■ Fixed error with freeze boom and stick for vehicle "excavator01" after working few times in workmode

■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "excavator01" if attached item "washingplantportable02"

Improvements

■ Improved performance

■ Improved teleport with vehicles

Savegame

■ Added save variables "cargodoors" for vehicle "campervan01" to savegame

■ Changed offset location for item "washingplantportable02" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with remove item "meltingcrucible01" from item "meltingfurnace01" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with remove item "meltingcrucible02" from item "meltingfurnace02" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with freeze item, if item was attached after loading the savegame

Removed

■ Removed pipe blink for item "highbanker01"