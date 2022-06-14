BOOM! Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story DLC is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8735715 · Last edited 14 June 2022 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Get ready to experience some of Riot Games’ most iconic tracks! Below is what you can expect to see in the new DLC.

The three BOOMBOX DLC packs are:

BOOMBOX 1: POP/STARZ - featuring THE BADDEST and chart-topping hits MORE and POP/STARS, from virtual pop girl group K/DA. This DLC pack also includes the K/DA Ziggs skin.

BOOMBOX 2: ZEGENDS NEVER DIE - featuring RISE, Phoenix, and Legends Never Die, three incredible tracks that previously premiered during the League of Legends World Championships. This DLC pack also includes the Pro Gamer Ziggs skin.

BOOMBOX 3: GET ZINXED - featuring Get Jinxed, Warsongs: Piercing Light, and GIANTS by True Damage, the League of Legends supergroup.This DLC pack also includes the True Damage Ziggs skin.