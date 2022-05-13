 Skip to content

Ragnorium update for 13 May 2022

Ragnorium 1.0.5 is now Available!

Hey!

Ragnorium Version 1.0.5 is now Available!

New: Construction UI has been streamlined and updated.
New: Added Skybridge and Staircase constructions.
Building SYS: Building Roofs should be more accessible now.
Balance: General Supplies now has 1 X Emergency Stimpack.
Other: You can now Pause Game even if the cursor is hovering over UI.

Felt that Construction UI could use some love; I will be tinkering more with it, but for the time being, enjoy,

Stay tuned for more, and thank you for your continued support!

