Ragnorium 1.0.5 is now Available!

Hey!
Ragnorium Version 1.0.5 is now Available!
New: Construction UI has been streamlined and updated.
New: Added Skybridge and Staircase constructions.
Building SYS: Building Roofs should be more accessible now.
Balance: General Supplies now has 1 X Emergency Stimpack.
Other: You can now Pause Game even if the cursor is hovering over UI.
Felt that Construction UI could use some love; I will be tinkering more with it, but for the time being, enjoy,
Stay tuned for more, and thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update