Ragnorium 1.0.5 is now Available!

Hey!

Ragnorium Version 1.0.5 is now Available!

New: Construction UI has been streamlined and updated.

New: Added Skybridge and Staircase constructions.

Building SYS: Building Roofs should be more accessible now.

Balance: General Supplies now has 1 X Emergency Stimpack.

Other: You can now Pause Game even if the cursor is hovering over UI.

Felt that Construction UI could use some love; I will be tinkering more with it, but for the time being, enjoy,

Stay tuned for more, and thank you for your continued support!