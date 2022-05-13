UFS2 Playtest - Week 4 | Jackson + Курильское озеро

Hello everyone,

a bit late but we are launching WEEK 4 and a new map - Курильское озеро! It's a volcanic lake in the Asian part of Russia, on the southern tip of Kamchatka. Located in the caldera between the Ilinskij and Kambalnyj volcanoes. The number of fish in the lake ranges from 260,000 to over 6 million. Kurile Lake is the largest one in Asia. The map is based on backwaters and river basins around Курильское озеро.

Playtest

So...we are going close to the end of Playtests! But we would like to extend it for an extra week with additional social/online features. So keep an eye on the UFS2 news section!

Курильское озеро (Russia)

Fish Species

European eel

Silver carp

Prussian carp

Amur pike

Tench

Beluga

Baikal black grayling

Chum salmon

Coho salmon

Pink salmon

Patch Notes Version 0.5.13p

FIXES:

Fixed counting progress in quests in units of lbs.

Fixed the Renter skill - now you get a reward for each daily login.

Added conversion of degrees Celsius to degrees Fahrenheit and degrees Kelvin.

Survey Week 4

https://forms.gle/caPXFnz8AM254vmg9

Previous surveys

https://linktr.ee/ufs2

Regards,

UFS2 Team