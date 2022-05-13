 Skip to content

VOID: Arena (alpha) update for 13 May 2022

Alpha v1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8735405

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue with enemy AI which made them confused after spawning. Enemies should now be smarter and more aggressive.

-Casting system reworked and optimized for multiplayer (missing animation are currently being implemented)

-Fixed an issue which prevented players from finding DUELS in the social HUB

-Fixed an issue which prevented players from finding INFINITE RIFT games which had been made open to the public

-The beginning of a duels match will now start correctly

