Alpha v1.1.7

-Fixed an issue with enemy AI which made them confused after spawning. Enemies should now be smarter and more aggressive.
-Casting system reworked and optimized for multiplayer (missing animation are currently being implemented)
-Fixed an issue which prevented players from finding DUELS in the social HUB
-Fixed an issue which prevented players from finding INFINITE RIFT games which had been made open to the public
-The beginning of a duels match will now start correctly
