PvP Update + Network Overhaul

Noot noot everyone! We've been overhauling systems lately and upgrading things like weapons and effects to make the game more responsive and coherent before the bigger releases. Now it's all work on getting the blueprint challenges working and getting all the items for the Post Office in place.

So, what's new for this update?

Additions

PvP Deathmatch added in beta with 4 new PvP maps!

One new survival map!

Completely reworked networking for more smoothness and accuracy during online games

Poison dart added

A bunch of new clothes added (such as 24K gold chain)

New and fancy effects for explosions, void, weapons, everything really

Most particle systems now look more coherent with the current style

Fixes

Several network bugs have been resolved with the new networking system

Fixed lighting issues in several scenes

General performance upgrades and tweaks

We'll be sending out some news on the progress soon and show off the upcoming features, but for now we're focusing on getting the next update out!

Keep nooting, my fellow penguins!