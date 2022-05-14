Privacy and Quality of Life

Hello!

It has come to our knowledge that by accident we have been collecting more data than we would have liked. This was due to somewhat hidden default settings that we did not realize were on. Thus we have worked pretty hard yesterday and today to get a fix in to Opt-Out checkbox for people who do not wish to share game balancing data with us. As well as making sure that we delete what was collected and change what is being collected. We also made sure to give you some nice Quality of Life as well while we are patching. We will add a privacy policy to the steam page ASAP as well.

Quality of Life

Improved visibility on cooldown spells and when they are ready

Added a General Menu into options

You can now change so that the dash aims at the mouse in the General Menu

You can Opt-out of game data sharing in the General Menu

You can now bind several actions to one button

Loner now has the correct name instead of TOWER OF KNOWLEDGE

Fixed Japanese language issues

Temporarily removed spikes from monsters in Cave of Lost souls, however take note that we will add back hedgehog creatures in a future patch. But they should be more obvious and fair.

Privacy

device info is no longer collected (contained hardware details, IP, and some local paths). This data was on by default and we don't need it. - login location IPs are still collected but without the last part (ipv4 last number becomes zero). This data is mainly used to understand our demographics.

client focus time is no longer collected. This was a measure turned on by default to measure time spent in the game, and we don't need that data.

we still send some gameplay data such as unlocking items, completing biomes, or dying. This data is anonymous and helps us balance the game.

Data is saved for a duration of 30 days (unchanged). - Data that has already been collected is not removed yet but we're working together with the support of Playfab to ensure this gets purged.

We will add a privacy policy asap to list what data is collected and why.

added an in-game check box to opt-out of analytics data.

unity crash/exception logs are still being sent. These contain details about hardware but are not tied to an individual player. This data is important to help us improve game stability. This will be clarified in the privacy policy also.

I hope you understand that this was a mistake on our part with a limited indie gamedev team of 3 people with a lot of pressing tasks to do all the time we did not spend enough time with the game analytics tool to prevent this.

We are sorry about that and hope that you can forgive us.