Half-Life: Restored - Update v1.4 Release [ - Patch Notes - ]

• Summary

Hey folks, after a long time break (very long one indeed) we are releasing a new patch for Half-Life: Restored. In this update we focused on bug fixing most, of course we added new features as well.

• Hi-quality weapon sounds

In this update we have added hi-quality sounds for weapons. Thanks to folks over "Valve Games Sound Origins" they basically find the actual samples of sounds Valve originally sampled back in the day. The sounds is not digitally remastered/upscaled, they directly a remaster from actual sample sources. Also thanks to MetaAudio, we can bypass GoldSrc's limited and poor audio quality and deliver much better experience in SFX. Currently we added weapon sounds we're planning to add other sounds in future.

• Shadows

One of the most problematic thing was in this mod were shadows. Most of the people complained shadows being too buggy and poor. And they were right. Shadows were really bad. These shadows were made by Valve back in the day and it's not possible to fix it without engine access which we don't have. But, thanks to a custom renderer engine, MetaRenderer, we now have the freedom add proper shadows and other graphical visuals. Thanks to hzqst for creating MetaRenderer. You may still see issues with shadows, i.e: bleeding through the walls, looking unnatural. Creating flawless shadows in GoldSrc is next to impossible, even Source have shadow problems. But they look much better than Valve's shadows.

I saw many people were saying "Mod's abandoned, Dead mod" etc... No mod is not abandoned until i make an announcement about it. The issue about why is taking so long to update the mod is, i'm the ONLY developer of this mod, so development process is really slow as you can imagine. Also i saw people complaining about other cut features not being addded into the mod. The reason why i cannot add every cut stuff is, there's not much room left in the game to add everything back. I'm really squeezing stuff when i restore cut stuff to the game. That's why there's no major stuff and it's like normal Half-Life with upgrades. I don't plan to add new maps to the game to just to fit some cut monster. That will just make the mod way out of place. For updates, expect updates in future we have more stuff coming up.

Patch Notes (v1.4)

• NPC's:

Human Grunt, Heavy Grunt, Barney and Scientist's textures are retouched

Adjusted Heavy Grunt's walking speed

Fixed Heavy Grunt was ignoring their nemesis

Alien Slave's are now able to revive their fallen comrades only in Medium or Hard difficulties

Adjusted Alien Slave's resurrection speed in Medium and Hard difficulties

NPC's create muzzleflash light when they shoot/fire

Restored Scientist's smell behaviour

Removed Female Assassin's Silenced Glock's muzzle flash

Alien Grunt's and Headcrabs no longer barnacled

Gargantua no longer attacks Alien Slave's

Restored Gargantua's shooting frame

Added Barney's and Scientist's injured variants (Bloody chest and back)

• Gameplay:

Player's screen fades out to red when player's died (Cut feature)

Added dynamic, round flashlight

Flashlight turns off when player died

Shake effect added when explosion happen nearby

• Weapons:

Texture edits for RPG, MP5, Shotgun, Glock, Satchel, Snark

Weapon sounds are now using high quality audio

Snark's are now able to blink, so they don't stare at your soul

Gauss's firing animation now finishes properly

Few tweaks to Gauss Model

Re-added and fixed Crowbar idle animation

Weapons now create muzzleflash light when player shoots

Fixed Egon spamming when switching fire modes

Fixed World model Glock

• Misc:

Shadows are massively improved

Improved VBO

New Steam Backgrond and Library covers

Main menu changed to WON-like style

Main Menu zooming issue fixed

New Main menu background

Remastered Main Menu Music

MetaAudio no longer loops Egon and Apache sounds and few more bugfixes

Added option to disable or enable "Texture Filtering" in Options/Advanced

Fixed texture filtering wasn't effecting skyboxes

Software mode is disabled and OpenGL enabled by default

Fixed gib model missing geometry

• Maps:

C1A1A :

Headcrab attached to Scientist now attacks at player when it's shot

C1A1B :

Player no longer spawn stuck when level loaded through console

Scientist in vent is no longer interruptible

Sitting scientist is no longer interruptible

Jumping Houndeye is now facing correct angle

Dead Scientist in upper area is now using injured variant

C1A2B - C1A2C:

Added injured variants of Barney and Scientist

C1A3A:

Diabolical Adrenaline Guitar OST now plays here instead C1A3D

C2A3D:

Fixed missing ambience sounds

Performance optimizations

C2A5E - C2A5F - C4A1D:

Fixed missing ambience sounds

C5A1:

Restored G-Man's personal holocaust quote in bad ending

Removed sprite Alien Grunts and added models instead

Game returns to main menu after credits rolled

T0A0B

Removed multiple texts were displaying simultaneously

Using unused merged version of T0A0B1-T0A0B2 (T0A0B)

Mod Support:

If you see any bug or need assistance about mod. Create a thread on Half-Life: Restored's Steam Discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1283930/discussions/