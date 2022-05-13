 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 13 May 2022

"Grunt Wipe Out" Bundle offer - Up to 58% off for new & exisiting players

Hunt: Showdown update for 13 May 2022

Hunters,

To celebrate the upcoming release of our two new Grunt variants in Update 1.8.1 we have a special "Grunt Wipe Out" bundle offer with Check out this amazing deal and wipe out those grunts in style!

The Wipe out Bundle includes 3 badass Legendary Hunters and 7 Legendary weapons/tools - great additions for any Legendary collectors out there.

Existing players:

Already own the game and looking to fill out your DLC collection? We've got you covered! The bundle discounts also apply if you already own the base game and other DLCs included in the offer. The discount will vary depending on what you own, but this is a great chance to take advantage of the savings and fill out you Legendary collection.

New players

Here is your chance to get the base game and 4 awesome DLC's to start your collection with up to 58% off when purchasing the "Grunt Wipe out" Bundle:

DLC's Include:

  • The Researcher
  • Revenant
  • Beast Hunter
  • Live by the Blade

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25962/Hunt_Showdown__Grunt_Wipe_Out_Bundle/

