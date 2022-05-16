Hunters,

Update 1.8.1 is now live and with it comes our new Quest system - "Summons" as well as two new grunt AI variants. Full details can be found below.

New Quest System – "Summons"

This update brings a new Quest system to the Bayou! This feature will replace the Daily and Weekly Challenges and can be found in the progress section under the "Summons" tab. Players will have to complete quests to collect a new reward called "stars" - this is separate from the Trials stars and will have a different symbol. These quests will reset every Monday.

Each Quest will reward a number of stars (ranging from 1 to 6) as well as in-game reward (Hunt Dollars/Consumables/Tools/Weapons/etc). Players can progress simultaneously with 2 Quests and can unlocked a 3rd Quest slot with Blood Bonds. Additionally, Hunters can complete each Quest multiple times to collect the stars, but the in-game items will only be unlocked through the first completion. Once you have collected 30 stars, you will earn 25 Bloodbonds. This reward can be claimed once per week.

There are currently 5 categories of Quests, which will target different goals/playstyles.

Simple Quests: Can be completed by anyone. Rewards 1-2 stars.

Core Gameplay Quests: Involves tasks around the core gameplay loop (clues, bosses, and bounties). Rewards 2-3 stars.

PvP Quests: PvP focused quests that reward engagement with enemy Hunters. Rewards 3-4 stars.

Hardcore Quests: A more complex set of quests aimed at veteran players. Reward 5 stars.

Legendary Quests: Involves the use of specific Legendary skins (Hunters or Weapons). Rewards 6 stars. (Please note these Legendary Quests are optional and do not need to be completed in order to earn the required 30 stars per week)

Developer's Note:

This new Quest system is designed to be more fun and engaging than the old challenge system. This is not a fully complete feature, meaning we will continue to add more quests, tweak rewards, and otherwise make adjustments where needed. We're looking forward to your feedback and to see the crazy ways Hunters complete some Quests.

AI

We have added two new Grunt variations to the game. Introducing the Pistol Grunt, an AI that carries a broken pistol which causes a loud gunshot sound when it hits a player with a melee attack, and the Lantern Grunt, an AI that carries a lantern. If you are quick enough, this lantern can used by players if you manage to kill the Grunt before you are hit with it.

Both variations have been added to the default spawn pools for all three maps.

Pistol Grunt

New Grunt AI Variation

Wields a rusted broken pistol

Will attempt to melee attack hunters with the broken pistol, which causes it to explode and play a loud gunshot sound.

Will not discharge a bullet and therefore only deals melee damage.

The broken pistol cannot be picked up or used by hunters, and will disappear shortly after its effect has been triggered.

Lantern Grunt

New Grunt AI Variation

Holds a Lantern, which can be lit or unlit

Will attempt to melee attack hunters with the Lantern, breaking the Lantern in the process. If the Lantern is lit, this will create a small fire explosion (similar to throwing a Lantern) If the Lantern is unlit, this will create an oil pool on the ground which can be ignited as per usual

Killing the Grunt before they break the Lantern will cause them to drop the Lantern, which can be picked up and used by hunters.

Modification to behaviour of Grunts holding weapons

When shooting grunts in the arm or on death, they will now drop the weapon they are carrying. For example, Doctor Grunts will drop their poisoned saw and others will drop their torch or cleaver.

These weapons are not usable by players.

Dropped torches however can ignite oil pools or trigger explosive barrels. However the torches will not harm hunters directly once dropped.

Weapons

Caldwell 92 New Army

The Caldwell New Army is a new, small slot, compact ammo double action revolver that comes with a 6-round capacity. Overall, this weapon is best compared with the Nagant M1895 Officer, but it also shares some similarities with the Scottfield Model 3.

Like the Scottfield, it features a cylinder where all chambers can be accessed without the use of a loading gate, as well as an ejector to get used rounds out quicker. The main difference being that instead of breaking open from the top, the cylinder swings out to the left side of the weapon. This will allow for faster reload times in comparison to other compact revolvers in the arsenal.

In gunplay terms, the New Army is best compared with the Nagant officer as both are double action compact ammo pistols. The actual projectile is slightly larger which means its stopping power and range are increased.

However, the muzzle velocity of the Nagant office is slightly faster due to it having a tighter seal between the chamber and the barrel. They both have a similar rate of fire, with the New Army being a fraction slower, however in practice, this will be quite negligible, especially when reacquiring your target. This weapon can be dual wielded and benefits from the Ambidextrous trait.

Winfield 93 Slate

Introducing the new, large slot, 6-round capacity, pump action shotgun – The Winfield 1893 Slate.

The Slate is an improvement on the earlier pump action Spectre 1882 in many ways: the mechanism is simpler meaning it is much smoother in terms of handling. It has an increased rate of fire and a faster reload when compared to the Spectre. The improved mechanism means there is no need for Bulletgruber with this shotgun as it can be topped up without needing to open the slide.

The barrel is shorter than the Spectre which means it has an increased spread and recoil, like other shotguns in the arsenal. This increase in spread means it will have lower average damage and a shorter One Hit kill range. Like the Spectre, the Slate can benefit from the Iron Devastator trait allowing you to stay in iron sights during the weapon charge.

Developer note:

The addition of the second pump-action shotgun to the arsenal means that we now have an alternative to the Spectre. The main drawback we want to highlight with the Spectre is the “clunkiness” that comes with the early implementation of the pump-action mechanism during this time period. The Slate uses a much more modern mechanism which was something we wanted to showcase in the game and use this to determine exactly how the weapon should feel when being used. A good example is the ability to top load the first round directly into the chamber when empty, which allows for quick tactical reloads when in a tight spot.

Audio

Bullet Casings are now audible when they fall on the ground.

Hanging Chains and other objects now play a subtle sound when crouch walking through them.

Sound Design improvements on the Door impacts and destruction

Bloodbond Content

Legendary Hunter - Luna Wolf (900 Bloodbonds)

A merciless wolf hunter, Felicia Frisk came to Louisiana following her son’s footsteps, where she sought closure – but she only found the moonlight turned crimson with blood, and a mournful howl echoing in the Bayou.

Legendary Hunter - Dire Wolf (900 Bloodbonds)

Remus Frisk never thought twice when killing packs of wolves, and he never paid a price for those massacres - until he came to the Bayou to hunt his last wolf – and this time, it was one from his own pack.

Legendary Lebel 1886 Aperture - Wolfsbane (800 Bloodbonds)

As charming and deadly as its namesake, this Lebel 1886 Aperture earned its name from the wolf carcasses its previous owner left decaying and unskinned. Now each shot from its barrel tears through the night like a hundred wolves howling for revenge.

Legendary Springfield Compact Deadeye - Blister (800 Bloodbonds)

Six gouges mark the number of sun-cracked and blistering days the first owner of this Springfield 1866 Compact Deadeye staggered through the desert - without water, without clothing, but with an indomitable will for revenge.

Gunplay

Brawler Variant adjustments

Increased Heavy Melee Damage on all Brawler variants to bring them in line with Dusters.

Stamina consumption remains unchanged (Dusters are still more efficient).

Nitro Custom ammo name adjustment

Renamed the Nitro ‘Dum Dum’ ammo to ‘Shredder’.

This is purely a cosmetic change and does not affect gameplay in anyway.

Developer Note:

The Dum Dum ammo on the Nitro differs from other weapons because it is able to penetrate at least once. We felt it important to better differentiate the two ammo types by adjusting the name. It’s important to mention this does not change the gameplay in any way.

Caldwell 92 New Army

Unlocks at Bloodline Rank 12

Price reduced to $90 (previously $103)

Winfield 1893 Slate

Unlocks at Bloodline Rank 48

Price reduced to $250 (previously $300)

Machete

Unlocks at Bloodline Rank 1 (previously Rank 24)

Specter 1882

Unlocks at Bloodline Rank 24 (previously Rank 36)

Nagant M1895 Officer

Unlocks at Bloodline Rank 36 (previously Rank 12)

World

Decreased spawn rate of Golden Cash Registers.

_Developer's Note:

Due to a bug that caused the spawn rate of the golden cash registers to increase significantly, the spawn rate has been reduced to counteract the negative effects this has had on the Bloodbond economy over the last few months. Golden cash registers will still spawn but they will no longer be as frequent as they have been in recent months.

We know that many of you have expressed concerns regarding some of the changes around how Bloodbonds are earned in-game and we have been taking this feedback on board. We will have a much more detailed blog and video coming up in the next 2 weeks that will focus on discussing the topic of monetization, where we will try to address the concerns that have been brought up. Please keep an eye on our social channels for updates. _

World

The Ladder Desync Exploit

Developer's Note:

This issue was a high priority to us, and we are excited that we were able to fix this for 1.8.1. Thank you for reporting players that were abusing this exploit and for helping us fix this on Test Server!

Fixed an issue where red skull kills were giving XP and counted towards "kills" for KDA.

Fixed an issue where ambient audio was not looped properly on night maps.

AI

Banished bosses should no longer drop their bounties in unreachable places.

Fixed an issue whereby AI was sometimes able to hear players through some obstacles.

Fixed an issue whereby grunts were not always facing their attacker properly.

Fixed an issue whereby the Butcher could not be properly interrupted the first time it taunted.

Butcher will stop roaming when no players are around.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Berthier Riposte Iron sights were slightly misaligned.

Fixed an issue where the Depth of Field blur would stay too long on the Berthier Deadeye.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Sights on the Romero 77 were misaligned.

Fixed an issue where clean Legendary weapons looked dirty in a mission.

Hunter

Fixed an issue where the crouching animation was inconsistent across some weapons.

Developer's Note:

This issue has been seen with the Berthier 92 and some other weapons, where crouching Hunters were "taller" than others depending on the weapons they held. This issue was largely raised by the community, and we appreciate everyone's attention to detail to help us solve this as quickly as possible.

This issue has been seen with the Berthier 92 and some other weapons, where crouching Hunters were "taller" than others depending on the weapons they held. This issue was largely raised by the community, and we appreciate everyone's attention to detail to help us solve this as quickly as possible. Fixed an issue where D-pad buttons would switch to wrong items until they were re-assigned when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Conduit Trait wouldn’t apply its effects when picking up a Bounty.

Fixed an issue where players could extend their Dark Sight Boost duration with the Serpent Trait.

Fixed an issue that could lock the camera after reconnecting to a mission.

Fixed a couple of cases where the extraction timer would reset when dead players in the extraction radius would leave the game to the menu.

Fixed an issue where the Wellspring could not be picked up from a player that had permanently disconnected from the game.

Fixed an issue where players could have their movement speed reduced after healing with First Aid Kits or deploying traps.

Fixed an issue where movement speed reductions from moving through deep water and from healing with First Aid Kits would stack. Only the highest speed reduction is applied now.

Fixed an issue where the movement speed reduction from First Aid Kits was already applied while aiming in Hunter control scheme. Players will now only slow down while healing.

UI

Fixed an issue where the objectives would not revert to "Collect the Bounty" after losing two bounty tokens (still shows "Extract the Bounty" for both bosses).

Fixed a bug which caused the D-pad navigation in contract screen to break when using a controller.

Fixed a rare bug which cause filters to be highlighted in roster even when not applied.

Fixed a bug which lead to filters for consumables and tools to be unresponsive.

Fixed a rare issue which caused buttons to overlap on top of others in specific conditions.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to click through the hunter equipment pop up on the Bounty Hunt menu onto other tabs and subtabs.

Fixed an issue where the normal bow ammo was always greyed out in the weapon wheel.

Fixed a bug which would break the equipment bar when changing the equipment by looting from a hunter under special conditions .

Fixed a rare issue which caused a discard pop up to be displayed when the player wants to have two contraband pistols (as dual) equipped.

Fixed an issue which would cause buttons to overlap while on the legendary recruits screen while forming an invited team.

Player cannot give a Dark Tribute offering while in matchmaking in a team anymore.

Fixed an issue where both Partners in a team of three could be displayed as “Partner 2”.

Fixed an Option issue when clicking on the right side of an audio settings tab would open the drop-down list.

Fixed an issue where Winfield Slate and Caldwell New Army were in the wrong place in the Book of Weapons.

Fixed an issue where the "Discard" item pop-up had untranslated texts in German.

Fixed an issue where a reward pop-up for Hunt dollars and Bloodbonds are always displayed after a mission.

Fixed an issue where ‘Hold F to stop bleeding’ when bleeding was sometimes missing.

Fixed an issue where non-legendary event weapons still had an event background.

Developer's Note:

We understand this list is long and can be quite daunting. We want to increase our transparency with the Community and publishing our Known Issues list is part of that. We want to assure you that we are working on these issues and will continue to do so.