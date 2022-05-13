 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hero King Quest: Peacemaker Prologue update for 13 May 2022

The Classic JRPG, Hero King Quest, Available Now.

Share · View all patches · Build 8735083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our new game, Hero King Quest: Peacemaker Prologue, is available now.

Hero King Quest: Peacemaker Prologue is a short "classic" JRPG. Play the role of the Dark Lord's sister, slay the Hero King, and take the first step in conquering humankind.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1796080/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.