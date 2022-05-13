[Beta] 1.3.55 Hotfix - For those stuck in Fortress of the Shield (CotM)

Hi there people!

Quick update on the Risky_Beta branch before the week-end to fix the blocker that is preventing players to progress passed the Fortress of the Shield segment in the Crown of the Magister campaign. We've also fixed the desynchronization in Multiplayer that was happening due to increasing faction relations in CotM by turning in various quest items.

We'll update the live version next week after having more thoroughly tested this new version as usual (since it contains quite a few other fixes), but in the meantime to avoid people being completely locked out during the week-end we're releasing this 1.3.55 beta version.

As a reminder: