Stacklands v1.0.11

Hey everyone,

Here's update v.1.0.11! There are no crazy changes except that the game is now playable in 13 languages! Here's a list:

English

Dutch

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Brazilian Portuguese

Polish

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Japanese

Korean

If you spot any text in your language that doesn't appear to be right, please let me know and I'll look into it!

I've been busy with the development of the 1.1 content update as well. It's coming along very nicely, but it's not done yet. I'm super excited to share it with y'all, but I don't want to spoil anything yet! You'll hear about it in due time :)