Stacklands update for 13 May 2022

Stacklands v1.0.11

Stacklands update for 13 May 2022

Stacklands v1.0.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Here's update v.1.0.11! There are no crazy changes except that the game is now playable in 13 languages! Here's a list:

  • English
  • Dutch
  • French
  • Italian
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Polish
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Japanese
  • Korean

If you spot any text in your language that doesn't appear to be right, please let me know and I'll look into it!

I've been busy with the development of the 1.1 content update as well. It's coming along very nicely, but it's not done yet. I'm super excited to share it with y'all, but I don't want to spoil anything yet! You'll hear about it in due time :)

  • Aran

