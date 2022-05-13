Last update for a little while.

Things are looking pretty good with Dere-chat for the moment so I'll be moving back to working on Wifu-Box for a little while. Do let me know if there is anything you'd like to see added to the game or if you spot any other bugs I've missed!

this update includes:

Click text while it's still going finishes it instead of skipping to the next dialogue.

Back button is working (it wont be available if a player or wifu has made a decision)

Added a "Factory reset" to the title settings page.

Thank you again everyone who has joined us for this wild-ride. It has truly been an amazing experience releasing my first solo-game on steam and I hope you're as excited for the future of Wifu-Box as I am!

Keep on keeping on! ːsteamthumbsupː