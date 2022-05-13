 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dere-chat update for 13 May 2022

Last update for a little while.

Share · View all patches · Build 8734835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things are looking pretty good with Dere-chat for the moment so I'll be moving back to working on Wifu-Box for a little while. Do let me know if there is anything you'd like to see added to the game or if you spot any other bugs I've missed!

this update includes:

  • Click text while it's still going finishes it instead of skipping to the next dialogue.
  • Back button is working (it wont be available if a player or wifu has made a decision)
  • Added a "Factory reset" to the title settings page.

Thank you again everyone who has joined us for this wild-ride. It has truly been an amazing experience releasing my first solo-game on steam and I hope you're as excited for the future of Wifu-Box as I am!
Keep on keeping on! ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1913231
  • Loading history…
Depot 1913232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.