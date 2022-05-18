The Swiss Alps. pt 2

Hello from the Rival Stars Horse Racing Desktop Edition team!

Welcome to the 1.12.1 Update notes. In this round of notes, we will be covering, Stat Training, Photo mode, and the highly requested feature….

Max Betting

We have seen a high number of requests to add a Max betting button to the game, and we are excited to announce that it has finally made its way to the Desktop edition. No longer will you have to scroll to reach the maximum betting amount, now you have the option to set the maximum bet amount at the click of a button. Like always, this can be found on the betting party screen or upon entering a race in quick ride.





Training Stats

Now that Jump has made its way to Desktop Edition, we can get into the nitty-gritty of enhancing your riding experience.

Making those tight turns in free roam is inevitable but the Agility stat is here to help. Training the Agility stat will allow your horse to make those tighter turns without having to compromise speed.

The Jump stat is the key to regaining your sprint energy. Nailing a Jump successfully instantly regains a portion of your horse's Sprint Energy. The higher you train the stat the more sprint energy you will recover, preparing your horse for the next jump.

To train the Agility and Jump stat you will need Agility/Jump Feed, this can be purchased in the Marketplace or gained from successfully completing story races

Photo mode

Since the launch of the title, we have loved seeing the creative and amazing screenshots of your horses enjoying their time in the Free Roam environments, and in this update, we have made this easier for you!

Introducing the Free Roam Camera! A single button click will hide the HUD and allow you to capture those incredibly special moments between the rider and horse.

Once Photo mode is active all you need to do is take a screen capture and you are set! The Free Roam Camera is available in both Free Roam locations, we can’t wait to see the stunning photos you take!

Looking to the future

Our next update is called “Green Pastures” and while we can’t give away too much at this stage we hope the name provides a hint at what's to come.

We want to thank you for the support as we continue to develop and support Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition, and hope you’re excited to try out the new features! Have fun and we’ll see you next time!

~The Rival Stars Team.

Release Notes

Max button added on the racing hub, betting party, quick race and online racing.

Photo mode for free roam is available now.

Now you can train agility and jump.

Racing hub new look.

