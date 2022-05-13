Patch version 1.0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 8734537 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 14:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks! Some relatively small fixes and improvements for this week's patch as I gear up for the first monthly Player Campaign Showcase. Here are the changes:

-- the game now allows characters to stack multiple tags of the same type (e.g. Range Bonus or Bonus Damage).

-- defeating all enemies in Crypt Diving no longer ends the map early.

-- reduced the lighting intensity of self-lit objects to adjust to the overall increased bloom and color intensity of recent versions of the game.

-- spirits now cast a glow onto the battlefield. (Note that existing premade spirits will need to have their species reselected in the Character Creator in order to glow.)

-- updated the Guide with documentation on directly accessing and editing Special Stats for units: name, facing, coordinates, class name, and so on.

-- the engine now supports spawning units on the battlefield using script ID in lieu of load ID.

-- fixed: when initiating a player's turn immediately following an AI player's turn, if the game had found no viable moves for the AI army, the game would not have characters regain energy from resting.

-- fixed: using a Move skill to move directly onto a space containing an item sack would not cause the Grab button to cease being red.

-- fixed: attacks targeting Energy were also affecting maximum energy, including self-focus skills like Soul Suck.

-- fixed: damage dealt to characters through Energy underflow caused by Drain-style attacks did not cause the target to play a Hurt animation.

-- fixed: damage dealt to characters through Energy underflow caused by Drain-style attacks was not being counted towards the attacking player's score.

That's all for this update. I'll be posting the first Showcase in the next day or two; keep an eye peeled for it!