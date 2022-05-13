 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 13 May 2022

Ivan the explosive joined the fray!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ivan!

A new playable character that is unlocked by default.
Use his explosive powers to blast through all the rooms!
His item unlocks are explosive as well, so your other pirates can feel the same power!

New items!

  • Locksmith (vault, passive, uncommon)
  • You can blow up locked doors to remove the lock
  • Kamikazi (boss, active, uncommon)
  • Harm yourself, but deals massive damage to enemies near you
  • IBS (boss, passive, uncommon)
  • Killed enemies explode into bullets, killing other nearby enemies
  • Shockwave (voodoo, active, uncommon)
  • Destroy all bullets & sceneobjects nearby
  • Can also be found in card form

Secret rooms
Increased the secret room variation pool, so you can get even better stuff if lucky!

Other noticeable changes:

  • Controller rumble support
  • Bigger miniboss pool
  • Character overlay UI for a quick overview of unlocks
  • Voodoo shop can spawn more items & enhanced visuals in the room
  • New lighting systems for ships 2 and 3
  • New NPC texts that tell a story

And a BUNCH of other changes/fixes and provements.

Check out our Discord for the full list:
https://discord.gg/YDHVtFk44S

