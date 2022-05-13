Ivan the explosive joined the fray!

Share · View all patches · Build 8734532 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Ivan!

A new playable character that is unlocked by default.

Use his explosive powers to blast through all the rooms!

His item unlocks are explosive as well, so your other pirates can feel the same power!

New items!

Locksmith (vault, passive, uncommon)

You can blow up locked doors to remove the lock

Kamikazi (boss, active, uncommon)

Harm yourself, but deals massive damage to enemies near you

IBS (boss, passive, uncommon)

Killed enemies explode into bullets, killing other nearby enemies

Shockwave (voodoo, active, uncommon)

Destroy all bullets & sceneobjects nearby

Can also be found in card form

Secret rooms

Increased the secret room variation pool, so you can get even better stuff if lucky!

Other noticeable changes:

Controller rumble support

Bigger miniboss pool

Character overlay UI for a quick overview of unlocks

Voodoo shop can spawn more items & enhanced visuals in the room

New lighting systems for ships 2 and 3

New NPC texts that tell a story

And a BUNCH of other changes/fixes and provements.

